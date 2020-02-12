All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 4977 Steel Dust Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
4977 Steel Dust Lane
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:17 PM

4977 Steel Dust Lane

4977 Steel Dust Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4977 Steel Dust Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33559
Willow Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This charming tri-level townhouse has been recently updated with stainless steel appliances and fresh interior paint. This property has 3 full bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, large living room area with large sliding glass windows to private backyard and two private balconies.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4977 Steel Dust Lane have any available units?
4977 Steel Dust Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4977 Steel Dust Lane have?
Some of 4977 Steel Dust Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4977 Steel Dust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4977 Steel Dust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4977 Steel Dust Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4977 Steel Dust Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4977 Steel Dust Lane offer parking?
No, 4977 Steel Dust Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4977 Steel Dust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4977 Steel Dust Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4977 Steel Dust Lane have a pool?
No, 4977 Steel Dust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4977 Steel Dust Lane have accessible units?
No, 4977 Steel Dust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4977 Steel Dust Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4977 Steel Dust Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4977 Steel Dust Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4977 Steel Dust Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa