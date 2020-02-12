4977 Steel Dust Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This charming tri-level townhouse has been recently updated with stainless steel appliances and fresh interior paint. This property has 3 full bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, large living room area with large sliding glass windows to private backyard and two private balconies.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.