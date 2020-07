4912 WANDERING WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

EXCELLENT LOCATION IN IN SEVEN OAKS GATED COMMUNITY MAPLE GLEN. THE END UNIT PROVIDES PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT! UPGRADES INCLUDE TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT ON THE FIRST LEVEL, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND SOLID WOOD CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN AND UPSTAIRS BATHROOMS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN SECOND LEVEL BATHROOMS, GARDEN TUB, WALK-IN SHOWER, RECESSED LIGHTING, DESIGNER CEILING FANS, MOEN PLUMBING FIXTURES, WHIRLPOOL STAINLESS APPLIANCE PACKAGE, SAMSUNG WASHER AND DRYER. THE COMMUNITY FEATURES A RESORT STYLE POOL. GREAT SCHOOLS! NEAR INTERSTATE, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING!