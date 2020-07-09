4814 WANDERING WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury 3/2.5 Townhouse with many upgrades in the beautiful and desirable gated community of Maple Glen of Seven Oaks. Relocating to Wesley Chapel? Furnished option, just bring your clothes. Top rated schools. Gorgeous 42" designer wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances create a warm atmosphere for entertaining. Upgraded tile throughout living areas. Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, and Dining Room are open to the Family Room. Office/Den area perfect to work-from-home. Master Suite with private balcony, upgraded accessibly shower, his & hers vanity. Every room has being upgraded with gorgeous light fixtures. Double Car Garage with spacious driveway. Property listed for sale.