4511 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS SINGLE STORY 2017 BUILT HOME WITH SAGO OPEN FLOOR PLAN HAS PLENTY OF FLEXIBILITY. THE FLEX SPACE CAN BE A FOURTH BEDROOM OR A PRIVATE OFFICE. MASTER SUITE IS AN IDEAL RETREAT WITH A ENORMOUS WALK-IN CLOSET AND ROMAIN SHOWER. A LARGE COVERED LANAI OFF THE GREAT ROOM WITH A FENCED IN BACKYARD. THE HOME INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING UPGRADES SOLID WOOD IVORY CABINETS IN KITCHEN AND ALL BATHROOMS,48 INCH CABINETS IN KITCHEN, BRONZE ELECTRIC AND PLUMBING FIXTURES,TILES SHOWER WALLS IN ALL BATHROOMS WITH DECORATIVE DESIGN, DUAL SINKS IN MASTER BATHROOM, HIGH EFFICIENCY 15-SEER HVAC ENERGY STAR RATED SYSTEM, MERV 8 AIR FILTERS AND SEALED DUCTS, SPRAY FOAM LYCNENE INSULATION FOR HEALTH AND ENERGY SAVINGS, ENERGY EFFICIENT HIGH-PERFORMANCE LOW-E-3 VINYL WINDOWS, CERTIFIED 30 YEAR ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLES, THERMA-TRU 8 FOOT GLASS FRONT DOOR, ALL DOORS 9 FEET IN INTERIOR, SENTRICON BUILT IN TUBE TERMITE SYSTEM. THIS HOME IS ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED. ALSO, AVAILABLE FURNISHED FOR $3000 PER MONTH.