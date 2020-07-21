3805 Sorrel Vine Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Stunning 4BD+ Study/3BTH Home in the Desirable Community of Seven Oaks! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



*** AVAILABLE 8/14/19***



Absolutely Beautiful, Arthur Rutenberg home with 4BR+Study/3BA/3-Car Garage, and 2,576 square feet of living space. The spacious gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, sleek stainless steel appliances, smooth-top stove, center island, 42-inch cabinets with Crown molding, plant shelves, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and separate breakfast area with sliders to the lanai. Numerous upgrades can be found throughout this wonderful home.



If you want to see a virtual tour of this home, please copy and paste the following link into your browser:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1539683?accessKey=5d74



The foyer, living and dining areas feature ceramic tile flooring that is carried out into the kitchen and family room. The huge family room is bright and open with arched windows overlooking backyard. The owner's retreat includes wood flooring , double sliding doors to the lanai and a spacious walk-in closet. The master bath has a sunken garden tub, large walk-in shower with decorative tile and dual vanity with granite countertops. This split bedroom plan features three additional bedrooms, and a study. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle on the screened lanai overlooking a large backyard. The Seven Oaks community features recreational and fitness centers, pools, tennis courts and paths for jogging or biking.



All of this and more located just minutes from downtown Tampa, Sun Coast beaches, Busch Gardens. Home is only 1/3 of a mile from Seven Oaks Elementary School! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Visit us online to schedule your showing today!



**Owner is Open to a 2-Year Lease Term**



Pets welcome, $350 non-refundable pet fee. Case-by-case basis contingent on owner approval.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Kris with Rent Solutions at 813-444-8221.



(RLNE5031253)