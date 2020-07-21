All apartments in Wesley Chapel
3805 Sorrel Vine Drive

3805 Sorrel Vine Drive
Location

3805 Sorrel Vine Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Stunning 4BD+ Study/3BTH Home in the Desirable Community of Seven Oaks! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

*** AVAILABLE 8/14/19***

Absolutely Beautiful, Arthur Rutenberg home with 4BR+Study/3BA/3-Car Garage, and 2,576 square feet of living space. The spacious gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, sleek stainless steel appliances, smooth-top stove, center island, 42-inch cabinets with Crown molding, plant shelves, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and separate breakfast area with sliders to the lanai. Numerous upgrades can be found throughout this wonderful home.

If you want to see a virtual tour of this home, please copy and paste the following link into your browser:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1539683?accessKey=5d74

The foyer, living and dining areas feature ceramic tile flooring that is carried out into the kitchen and family room. The huge family room is bright and open with arched windows overlooking backyard. The owner's retreat includes wood flooring , double sliding doors to the lanai and a spacious walk-in closet. The master bath has a sunken garden tub, large walk-in shower with decorative tile and dual vanity with granite countertops. This split bedroom plan features three additional bedrooms, and a study. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle on the screened lanai overlooking a large backyard. The Seven Oaks community features recreational and fitness centers, pools, tennis courts and paths for jogging or biking.

All of this and more located just minutes from downtown Tampa, Sun Coast beaches, Busch Gardens. Home is only 1/3 of a mile from Seven Oaks Elementary School! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Visit us online to schedule your showing today!

**Owner is Open to a 2-Year Lease Term**

Pets welcome, $350 non-refundable pet fee. Case-by-case basis contingent on owner approval.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Kris with Rent Solutions at 813-444-8221.

(RLNE5031253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive have any available units?
3805 Sorrel Vine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive have?
Some of 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Sorrel Vine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive offers parking.
Does 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive has a pool.
Does 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 Sorrel Vine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
