3450 Chapel Creek Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3450 Chapel Creek Circle

3450 Chapel Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3450 Chapel Creek Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
garage
media room
"Westfield Homes The Bardmoor Model" 1531 SqFt, Built in 2004, Single Story Villa, Maintenance Free Community, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, Great Room, Dining Area, Luxury Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Electric Range, Microwave, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Disposal, Separate Den or Study, Inside Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer, Tile Floors in all Living Areas, Bedrooms Fully Carpeted, Walk-in Closet in Master Suite, Two Car Garage w/Two Openers, Mini/Vertical Blinds, Four Ceiling Fans, Oversized Patio, On Conservation Lot, Sprinkler System, Gated Community, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Café and Theatre, NO PETS

SR 56 to Seven Oaks, RT Chapel Creek Circle (Willow Creek Village)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

