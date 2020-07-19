3450 Chapel Creek Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool garage media room

"Westfield Homes The Bardmoor Model" 1531 SqFt, Built in 2004, Single Story Villa, Maintenance Free Community, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, Great Room, Dining Area, Luxury Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Electric Range, Microwave, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Disposal, Separate Den or Study, Inside Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer, Tile Floors in all Living Areas, Bedrooms Fully Carpeted, Walk-in Closet in Master Suite, Two Car Garage w/Two Openers, Mini/Vertical Blinds, Four Ceiling Fans, Oversized Patio, On Conservation Lot, Sprinkler System, Gated Community, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Café and Theatre, NO PETS



SR 56 to Seven Oaks, RT Chapel Creek Circle (Willow Creek Village)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now

