32685 Dashel palm ln

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

Beautiful Brand New Home! - New Construction, two-story home includes a spacious kitchen the living and dining area are open, a powder bath, plenty of closets space, Upstairs, the large owners suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with linen closet. Three other bedrooms share a second bathroom. as well as an additional closet for even more storage space. This home comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer, and dryer. This community has much to offer for the whole family, is close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and major highways.



