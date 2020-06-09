All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

32685 Dashel palm ln

32685 Dashel Palm Ln · (813) 994-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32685 Dashel Palm Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Country Walk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 32685 Dashel palm ln · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful Brand New Home! - New Construction, two-story home includes a spacious kitchen the living and dining area are open, a powder bath, plenty of closets space, Upstairs, the large owners suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with linen closet. Three other bedrooms share a second bathroom. as well as an additional closet for even more storage space. This home comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer, and dryer. This community has much to offer for the whole family, is close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and major highways.

(RLNE5682305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32685 Dashel palm ln have any available units?
32685 Dashel palm ln has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32685 Dashel palm ln have?
Some of 32685 Dashel palm ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32685 Dashel palm ln currently offering any rent specials?
32685 Dashel palm ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32685 Dashel palm ln pet-friendly?
No, 32685 Dashel palm ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 32685 Dashel palm ln offer parking?
No, 32685 Dashel palm ln does not offer parking.
Does 32685 Dashel palm ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32685 Dashel palm ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32685 Dashel palm ln have a pool?
No, 32685 Dashel palm ln does not have a pool.
Does 32685 Dashel palm ln have accessible units?
No, 32685 Dashel palm ln does not have accessible units.
Does 32685 Dashel palm ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32685 Dashel palm ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 32685 Dashel palm ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 32685 Dashel palm ln does not have units with air conditioning.
