32603 Brooks Hawk Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

Perfect home for a growing family! - Brand New construction one-story home layout optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen overlooking the living room, dining room, and lanai. The well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, and microwave. The Owner's Suite, located at the back of the home for privacy, has an ensuite bathroom. The two other bedrooms share a second bathroom. The laundry room comes equipped with a washer and dryer. perfect home for a growing family, this community has lots to offer for the entire family, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and major highways.



(RLNE5682404)