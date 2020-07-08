All apartments in Wesley Chapel
32603 Brooks Hawk Lane

32603 Brooks Hawk Ln · No Longer Available
Location

32603 Brooks Hawk Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Country Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
Perfect home for a growing family! - Brand New construction one-story home layout optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen overlooking the living room, dining room, and lanai. The well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, and microwave. The Owner's Suite, located at the back of the home for privacy, has an ensuite bathroom. The two other bedrooms share a second bathroom. The laundry room comes equipped with a washer and dryer. perfect home for a growing family, this community has lots to offer for the entire family, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and major highways.

(RLNE5682404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane have any available units?
32603 Brooks Hawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane have?
Some of 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
32603 Brooks Hawk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane offer parking?
No, 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane does not offer parking.
Does 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane have a pool?
No, 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 32603 Brooks Hawk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

