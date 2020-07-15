All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 31404 Philmar Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
31404 Philmar Ln
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 PM

31404 Philmar Ln

31404 Philmar Lane · (855) 284-1142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

31404 Philmar Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1598 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Meadow Pointe Heatherstone Community beautiful 3/2 with 1598 Sq.Ft. is ready for a new Tenant. Neutral colors through out spacious living room with high volume and vaulted ceilings, open layout. Fully appointed kitchen with plenty of counter space all appliances included. Master bedroom has california style walk in closet master bath has shower stall and garden tub. Screened in back lanai fenced in back yard 2 car garage. Enjoy the community amenities pool, tennis and club house. Near all major shopping for groceries and Wiregrass Mall, New Outlet Mall, I-75 and 275 interstate travel, Tampa International Airport, Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31404 Philmar Ln have any available units?
31404 Philmar Ln has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31404 Philmar Ln have?
Some of 31404 Philmar Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31404 Philmar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
31404 Philmar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31404 Philmar Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 31404 Philmar Ln is pet friendly.
Does 31404 Philmar Ln offer parking?
Yes, 31404 Philmar Ln offers parking.
Does 31404 Philmar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31404 Philmar Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31404 Philmar Ln have a pool?
Yes, 31404 Philmar Ln has a pool.
Does 31404 Philmar Ln have accessible units?
No, 31404 Philmar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 31404 Philmar Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 31404 Philmar Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31404 Philmar Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 31404 Philmar Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 31404 Philmar Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity