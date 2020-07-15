31404 Philmar Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Meadow Pointe Heatherstone Community beautiful 3/2 with 1598 Sq.Ft. is ready for a new Tenant. Neutral colors through out spacious living room with high volume and vaulted ceilings, open layout. Fully appointed kitchen with plenty of counter space all appliances included. Master bedroom has california style walk in closet master bath has shower stall and garden tub. Screened in back lanai fenced in back yard 2 car garage. Enjoy the community amenities pool, tennis and club house. Near all major shopping for groceries and Wiregrass Mall, New Outlet Mall, I-75 and 275 interstate travel, Tampa International Airport, Beaches.