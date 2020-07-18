All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31353 Shaker Cir

31353 Shaker Circle · No Longer Available
Location

31353 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Maintenance free and private gated community of Meadow Point 3. This villa offers 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Entrance through the foyer welcomes you to this beautiful, open and split plan home. Large living areas including the bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen offers breakfast bar, wood cabinetry, pantry, and large breakfast nook. Kitchen oversees the spacious living room and dining room combo, making it perfect for entertaining and everyday living. Owners suite boasts a relaxing garden bathtub, dual sinks, and separate shower. Enjoy your peaceful backyard through the sliders leading to the screen lanai that leads to a beautiful pond and is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Meadow Pointe offers 3 clubhouses, 3 pools, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds, recreation center, racquetball and fitness center. Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel and convenient to everything: The Shops at Wiregrass, Florida Hospital, Center Ice, Premium Outlets, dining, and entertainment. Easy access to I-75 & I-275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31353 Shaker Cir have any available units?
31353 Shaker Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31353 Shaker Cir have?
Some of 31353 Shaker Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31353 Shaker Cir currently offering any rent specials?
31353 Shaker Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31353 Shaker Cir pet-friendly?
No, 31353 Shaker Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 31353 Shaker Cir offer parking?
Yes, 31353 Shaker Cir offers parking.
Does 31353 Shaker Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31353 Shaker Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31353 Shaker Cir have a pool?
Yes, 31353 Shaker Cir has a pool.
Does 31353 Shaker Cir have accessible units?
No, 31353 Shaker Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 31353 Shaker Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31353 Shaker Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 31353 Shaker Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31353 Shaker Cir has units with air conditioning.
