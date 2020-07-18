31353 Shaker Cir

Amenities

Maintenance free and private gated community of Meadow Point 3. This villa offers 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Entrance through the foyer welcomes you to this beautiful, open and split plan home. Large living areas including the bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen offers breakfast bar, wood cabinetry, pantry, and large breakfast nook. Kitchen oversees the spacious living room and dining room combo, making it perfect for entertaining and everyday living. Owners suite boasts a relaxing garden bathtub, dual sinks, and separate shower. Enjoy your peaceful backyard through the sliders leading to the screen lanai that leads to a beautiful pond and is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Meadow Pointe offers 3 clubhouses, 3 pools, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds, recreation center, racquetball and fitness center. Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel and convenient to everything: The Shops at Wiregrass, Florida Hospital, Center Ice, Premium Outlets, dining, and entertainment. Easy access to I-75 & I-275.