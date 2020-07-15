All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 3120 Moss Hill St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
3120 Moss Hill St
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

3120 Moss Hill St

3120 Moss Hill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3120 Moss Hill Street, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Timber Lake Estates Condominiums

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 8/1/19. Beautiful three bedroom two bath with tons of extras!! Spacious living area, large kitchen and a beautiful glassed in Florida Room view make this a must see! Included in the rent is lawn maintenance, water, sewer, and trash. Community features two pools, Shuffleboard, Basketball, Playground and a Clubhouse with pool table, library, Bingo and more. Great location. One pet(must be approved by owner) under 18 pounds. No aggressive breed. NO CATS

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.
$50 HOA approval application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Moss Hill St have any available units?
3120 Moss Hill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3120 Moss Hill St have?
Some of 3120 Moss Hill St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Moss Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Moss Hill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Moss Hill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 Moss Hill St is pet friendly.
Does 3120 Moss Hill St offer parking?
No, 3120 Moss Hill St does not offer parking.
Does 3120 Moss Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Moss Hill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Moss Hill St have a pool?
Yes, 3120 Moss Hill St has a pool.
Does 3120 Moss Hill St have accessible units?
No, 3120 Moss Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Moss Hill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 Moss Hill St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 Moss Hill St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3120 Moss Hill St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg