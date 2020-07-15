3120 Moss Hill St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 8/1/19. Beautiful three bedroom two bath with tons of extras!! Spacious living area, large kitchen and a beautiful glassed in Florida Room view make this a must see! Included in the rent is lawn maintenance, water, sewer, and trash. Community features two pools, Shuffleboard, Basketball, Playground and a Clubhouse with pool table, library, Bingo and more. Great location. One pet(must be approved by owner) under 18 pounds. No aggressive breed. NO CATS



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

$50 HOA approval application fee