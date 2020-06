Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4/2 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDTION, GREAT LOCATION OFF OF ROUTE 54 IN ASHLEY PINES COMMUNITY. FLOORPLAN HAS LOTS OF LIVING SPACE WITH LARGE LIVING/DINING ROOM COMBINATION AND SPLIT BEDROOM LAYOUT AS WELL! ENJOY HAVING SPACIOUS UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND READY TO PREPARE ANY GOURMET MEAL! KITCHEN HAS LARGE BREAKFAST BAR WHICH IS OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM AND NICE FOR ENTERTAINING. THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE AND HAS IT ALL! READY FOR APRIL 7 MOVE IN!!.