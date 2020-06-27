31125 HANNIGAN PLACE

Amenities

Awesome home located in the great community of Meadow Pointe. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with a split floor plan. A separate formal dining and living room area greet you when you walk in. The spacious kitchen that overlooks the large family room will be a great space for entertaining. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, separate shower, garden tub and double sinks. Access to all the great community amenities which include Pool, Tennis, Fitness, Center, Club House and more! This home is available for immediate occupancy!