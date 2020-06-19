30929 Eloian Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath + Bonus room home. Feels like you live in the country yet close to everything in Wesley Chapel/Zephyrhills with mature shade trees scattered throughout this massive yard. Home features tile flooring throughout the common areas, and carpet in the rooms. Galley like kitchen with abundant counters and cupboards with the necessary appliances to create your meals. Nice sized rooms, closed in garage offers an additional bonus room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Enjoy the huge fenced back yard with a gorgeous deck allowing you to enjoy the evening breeze. The sheds do not convey with the property, not for tenants use. Lawn care is included in the rent. Renters insurance is required for the home and pets. Moments away from Bruce B Downs, Interstate 75, and State Road 52. Several local and chain restaurants as well as several shopping malls to include Towne Centre at Wesley Chapel, Wiregrass Mall and, Tampa Premium Malls not far from the home. Vacant/Available Now. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/kPJA0EcqKns