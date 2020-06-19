All apartments in Wesley Chapel
30929 Eloian Dr

30929 Eloian Drive · (813) 251-0001
Location

30929 Eloian Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Eloian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath + Bonus room home. Feels like you live in the country yet close to everything in Wesley Chapel/Zephyrhills with mature shade trees scattered throughout this massive yard. Home features tile flooring throughout the common areas, and carpet in the rooms. Galley like kitchen with abundant counters and cupboards with the necessary appliances to create your meals. Nice sized rooms, closed in garage offers an additional bonus room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Enjoy the huge fenced back yard with a gorgeous deck allowing you to enjoy the evening breeze. The sheds do not convey with the property, not for tenants use. Lawn care is included in the rent. Renters insurance is required for the home and pets. Moments away from Bruce B Downs, Interstate 75, and State Road 52. Several local and chain restaurants as well as several shopping malls to include Towne Centre at Wesley Chapel, Wiregrass Mall and, Tampa Premium Malls not far from the home. Vacant/Available Now. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/kPJA0EcqKns

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30929 Eloian Dr have any available units?
30929 Eloian Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30929 Eloian Dr have?
Some of 30929 Eloian Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30929 Eloian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
30929 Eloian Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30929 Eloian Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 30929 Eloian Dr is pet friendly.
Does 30929 Eloian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 30929 Eloian Dr does offer parking.
Does 30929 Eloian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30929 Eloian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30929 Eloian Dr have a pool?
No, 30929 Eloian Dr does not have a pool.
Does 30929 Eloian Dr have accessible units?
No, 30929 Eloian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 30929 Eloian Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30929 Eloian Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 30929 Eloian Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 30929 Eloian Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
