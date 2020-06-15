All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:07 AM

30809 PROUT COURT

30809 Prout Court · (813) 853-3487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30809 Prout Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1626 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
media room
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1626 sq ft Villa located in the gated community of Whitlock at Meadow Pointe! Nestled on a cul-de-sac and backing up to conservation, you will enjoy the privacy and tranquility of the location. Pristine landscaping, A charming covered front porch welcome you upon arrival. An open floor plan allows flexibility as occasions require, The generously sized kitchen is a true blank slate for you to add your personal touch! Glass sliders off the living room lead to an oversized screened lanai, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing with a good book. The huge master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and an en suite bath with double sink marble vanity and large walk-in shower. The two additional bedrooms are both bright, offer ample space, and share a nicely appointed hall bath with shower/tub combo. Located in the gated community of Meadow Pointe, residents can enjoy a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and a playground. The community is conveniently located in New Tampa near Wiregrass mall, restaurants, shopping, a movie theater and major highways! May consider certain pets/breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30809 PROUT COURT have any available units?
30809 PROUT COURT has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30809 PROUT COURT have?
Some of 30809 PROUT COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30809 PROUT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
30809 PROUT COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30809 PROUT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 30809 PROUT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 30809 PROUT COURT offer parking?
No, 30809 PROUT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 30809 PROUT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30809 PROUT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30809 PROUT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 30809 PROUT COURT has a pool.
Does 30809 PROUT COURT have accessible units?
No, 30809 PROUT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 30809 PROUT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30809 PROUT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 30809 PROUT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 30809 PROUT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
