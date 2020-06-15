30809 PROUT COURT

Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1626 sq ft Villa located in the gated community of Whitlock at Meadow Pointe! Nestled on a cul-de-sac and backing up to conservation, you will enjoy the privacy and tranquility of the location. Pristine landscaping, A charming covered front porch welcome you upon arrival. An open floor plan allows flexibility as occasions require, The generously sized kitchen is a true blank slate for you to add your personal touch! Glass sliders off the living room lead to an oversized screened lanai, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing with a good book. The huge master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and an en suite bath with double sink marble vanity and large walk-in shower. The two additional bedrooms are both bright, offer ample space, and share a nicely appointed hall bath with shower/tub combo. Located in the gated community of Meadow Pointe, residents can enjoy a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and a playground. The community is conveniently located in New Tampa near Wiregrass mall, restaurants, shopping, a movie theater and major highways! May consider certain pets/breeds.