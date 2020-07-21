30518 COLEHAVEN COURT

Amenities

This beautifully updated 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH home is located on a 1/2 ACRE with CONSERVATION VIEWS, a 3 CAR GARAGE, DEN/ OFFICE and almost 3,000 SQUARE FEET of living space! Available in the GATED section of Colehaven in Meadow Pointe II, the entire home is lined with durable WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT and updated TILE in the bathrooms - NO CARPET! There is plenty of space for the entire family to spread out with a SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, a formal living room & dining room area, and TWO FAMILY ROOMS. The spacious kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets, GRANITE COUNTERS, an ISLAND, ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES including cook top & wall oven, a built-in desk area, breakfast bar & breakfast nook area. All 3 FULL BATHROOMS have been fully UPDATED w/ NEW TILE and QUARTZ COUNTERS! The MASTER SUITE is located on one side of the house featuring TWO CLOSETS and decorative doors over the sliders. The en-suite MASTER BATH is complete w/ WALK-IN SHOWER, QUARTZ counters, DOUBLE SINK VANITY and a gorgeous SOAKER TUB! Bedrooms 2 & 3 are tucked down the small hallway and share the 2nd FULL BATH. Bedroom 4 is located in it's own wing of the house just off the 2nd FAMILY ROOM w/ access to the 3rd FULL BATH, which also serves as the POOL BATH. The pool area is spacious featuring a great COVERED LANAI area w/ ceiling fans, private conservation view and plenty of space for enjoying the sun! The community also has great amenities to include FITNESS CENTER, PLAYGROUNDS AND MORE! WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED!! Pets w/ owner approval.