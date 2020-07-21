All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30518 COLEHAVEN COURT
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:03 PM

30518 COLEHAVEN COURT

30518 Colehaven Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

30518 Colehaven Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautifully updated 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH home is located on a 1/2 ACRE with CONSERVATION VIEWS, a 3 CAR GARAGE, DEN/ OFFICE and almost 3,000 SQUARE FEET of living space! Available in the GATED section of Colehaven in Meadow Pointe II, the entire home is lined with durable WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT and updated TILE in the bathrooms - NO CARPET! There is plenty of space for the entire family to spread out with a SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, a formal living room & dining room area, and TWO FAMILY ROOMS. The spacious kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets, GRANITE COUNTERS, an ISLAND, ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES including cook top & wall oven, a built-in desk area, breakfast bar & breakfast nook area. All 3 FULL BATHROOMS have been fully UPDATED w/ NEW TILE and QUARTZ COUNTERS! The MASTER SUITE is located on one side of the house featuring TWO CLOSETS and decorative doors over the sliders. The en-suite MASTER BATH is complete w/ WALK-IN SHOWER, QUARTZ counters, DOUBLE SINK VANITY and a gorgeous SOAKER TUB! Bedrooms 2 & 3 are tucked down the small hallway and share the 2nd FULL BATH. Bedroom 4 is located in it's own wing of the house just off the 2nd FAMILY ROOM w/ access to the 3rd FULL BATH, which also serves as the POOL BATH. The pool area is spacious featuring a great COVERED LANAI area w/ ceiling fans, private conservation view and plenty of space for enjoying the sun! The community also has great amenities to include FITNESS CENTER, PLAYGROUNDS AND MORE! WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED!! Pets w/ owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT have any available units?
30518 COLEHAVEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT have?
Some of 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
30518 COLEHAVEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT offers parking.
Does 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT has a pool.
Does 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 30518 COLEHAVEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg