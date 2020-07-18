30316 Elderwood Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Meadow Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Beautiful Meadow Point Townhome for Rent. Corner Unit!! Two Large Bedrooms den can serve as an office or potentially a 3rd bedroom if needed. Walking trails, community pool. Get ready to move in. This is the one you want!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
