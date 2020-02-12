All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

30237 GLENHAM COURT

30237 Glenham Court · No Longer Available
Location

30237 Glenham Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a covered patio area and lots of outdoor space for enjoying days in the sun. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout and vaulted ceilings, and cozy bedrooms for relaxing after a long day. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, recessed lighting, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30237 GLENHAM COURT have any available units?
30237 GLENHAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30237 GLENHAM COURT have?
Some of 30237 GLENHAM COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30237 GLENHAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
30237 GLENHAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30237 GLENHAM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 30237 GLENHAM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30237 GLENHAM COURT offer parking?
Yes, 30237 GLENHAM COURT offers parking.
Does 30237 GLENHAM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30237 GLENHAM COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30237 GLENHAM COURT have a pool?
No, 30237 GLENHAM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 30237 GLENHAM COURT have accessible units?
No, 30237 GLENHAM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 30237 GLENHAM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30237 GLENHAM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 30237 GLENHAM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 30237 GLENHAM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

