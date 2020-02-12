30237 GLENHAM COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a covered patio area and lots of outdoor space for enjoying days in the sun. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout and vaulted ceilings, and cozy bedrooms for relaxing after a long day. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, recessed lighting, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.