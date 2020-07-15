30211 GOODWICK WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool playground microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Townhome for Rent , 3 bed , 2.5 Bath , 1 Car garage. Meadow Point in the gated village of Tullamore, These ultra unique town homes offer that special twist of class and function. With not only an amazing exterior, this two story, one car garage unit is waiting for you to call it home! Amazing, like new, flooring gives this home a beautiful design aesthetic that welcomes you home. The interior has just been freshly painted for your enjoyment. The Large kitchen is open to the family room. Upstairs boasts three large bedrooms and two baths plus a bonus space to make your own. The spacious master has an on-suite bathroom and a large master closet. Meadow Pointe II homeowners complex is the designated recreational facility for Tullamore, it has everything you desire from a pool, playground and more! Located next to ample shopping, restaurants, hospitals, sought after school district and the Pasco Hernando State College this is a great location!