Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

30211 GOODWICK WAY

30211 Goodwick Way · No Longer Available
Location

30211 Goodwick Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Townhome for Rent , 3 bed , 2.5 Bath , 1 Car garage. Meadow Point in the gated village of Tullamore, These ultra unique town homes offer that special twist of class and function. With not only an amazing exterior, this two story, one car garage unit is waiting for you to call it home! Amazing, like new, flooring gives this home a beautiful design aesthetic that welcomes you home. The interior has just been freshly painted for your enjoyment. The Large kitchen is open to the family room. Upstairs boasts three large bedrooms and two baths plus a bonus space to make your own. The spacious master has an on-suite bathroom and a large master closet. Meadow Pointe II homeowners complex is the designated recreational facility for Tullamore, it has everything you desire from a pool, playground and more! Located next to ample shopping, restaurants, hospitals, sought after school district and the Pasco Hernando State College this is a great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 248 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30211 GOODWICK WAY have any available units?
30211 GOODWICK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30211 GOODWICK WAY have?
Some of 30211 GOODWICK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30211 GOODWICK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
30211 GOODWICK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30211 GOODWICK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 30211 GOODWICK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30211 GOODWICK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 30211 GOODWICK WAY offers parking.
Does 30211 GOODWICK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30211 GOODWICK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30211 GOODWICK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 30211 GOODWICK WAY has a pool.
Does 30211 GOODWICK WAY have accessible units?
No, 30211 GOODWICK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 30211 GOODWICK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30211 GOODWICK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 30211 GOODWICK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 30211 GOODWICK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
