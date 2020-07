Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Within gated neighborhood of Meadow Pointe, you'll find this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and black appliances and has been updated with granite counters and tumbled stone back splash. Laminate flooring in the main living areas and carpeting in the bedrooms. Spacious covered/screened lanai. Conveniently located close to "A" rated schools, shopping, dining, Florida Hospital, I-75 and I-275. Community pool and club house.