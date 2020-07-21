2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan basketball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking garage media room tennis court volleyball court

Great Rental with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Open Concept with Living/Dining/Kitchen area with front terrace and screened covered porch area to enjoy the beautiful grounds. Located directly across from the new Advent Hospital-Wesley Chapel and Shops of Wiregrass. 2 miles to new PHCC College-Porter Campus. Seven Oaks is filled with resort-style amenities: Beautiful clubhouse, private movie theater, water park style slide, cabanas, splash park, sand volleyball, basketball, tennis, walking trail, lush landscape and miles of hiking and biking paths. No Pets allowed per owner. Only 2 Cars allowed per HOA for all Rentals due to limited parking.