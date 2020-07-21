All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated July 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE

2955 Willowleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2955 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Great Rental with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Open Concept with Living/Dining/Kitchen area with front terrace and screened covered porch area to enjoy the beautiful grounds. Located directly across from the new Advent Hospital-Wesley Chapel and Shops of Wiregrass. 2 miles to new PHCC College-Porter Campus. Seven Oaks is filled with resort-style amenities: Beautiful clubhouse, private movie theater, water park style slide, cabanas, splash park, sand volleyball, basketball, tennis, walking trail, lush landscape and miles of hiking and biking paths. No Pets allowed per owner. Only 2 Cars allowed per HOA for all Rentals due to limited parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE have any available units?
2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE have?
Some of 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE offers parking.
Does 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE have a pool?
No, 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE have accessible units?
No, 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2955 WILLOWLEAF LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
