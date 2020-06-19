All apartments in Wesley Chapel
29531 Allegro Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

29531 Allegro Drive

29531 Allegro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29531 Allegro Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING MEADOW POINTE POOL HOME Nestled in the highly desired area of Meadow Pointe, this property overlooks an amazing conservation lot and beautiful pond. This gem boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms over 2295 square feet of spacious living area. A split floor plan with very large rooms are some of the many outstanding features to this house. Wide open kitchen/family room space that just welcomes you to have a seat and relax. Tons of natural light also highlight this space. The master suite has a beautiful view of the lanai through the French doors and the master bath has separate vanities and double walk in closets. You will be spending a lot time outside in the pool and the charming living space. It is large enough to hold all your party guests too. Featuring highly rated schools and excellent shopping and dining areas, this home just needs to be seen to appreciate. Located minutes from I 75 and I 275, you would be able to head to downtown Tampa or the airport with ease. This is not going to last, contact us today to set up your appointment to see it. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN LATE JUNE.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29531 Allegro Drive have any available units?
29531 Allegro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 29531 Allegro Drive have?
Some of 29531 Allegro Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29531 Allegro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29531 Allegro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29531 Allegro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29531 Allegro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29531 Allegro Drive offer parking?
No, 29531 Allegro Drive does not offer parking.
Does 29531 Allegro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29531 Allegro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29531 Allegro Drive have a pool?
Yes, 29531 Allegro Drive has a pool.
Does 29531 Allegro Drive have accessible units?
No, 29531 Allegro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29531 Allegro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29531 Allegro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29531 Allegro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29531 Allegro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
