2946 Willowleaf Ln

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage gym pool

Welcome to this beautiful large Seven Oaks community townhome featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the gated Silverleaf neighborhood. Open floor plan with a first floor master suite and 1 car garage. The kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, an island with dual sinks and breakfast bar, perfect for quality family time. 3 large bedrooms upstairs, washer and dryer included on the second floor as well as an extra large loft convenient for family entertainment or office space.



Seven Oaks community provides a family resort style living environment. Enjoy your free time at an Olympic size pool or the pool with a double loop waterslide. There's also a splash park for toddlers to enjoy fun in the sun! If you're into sports, you'll find plenty to do at the tennis and basketball courts and much more. Immediately across from the new state-of-the-art Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel. Excellent schools and a nice quiet place to live that is close to everything! Come see for yourself.



1 small dog or cat may be considered, no aggressive breeds. There would be additional security deposit and pet rent per month.



$50 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.

$235 Move-In Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

Water, sewer, trash and lawn care is included in the rent!



