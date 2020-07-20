All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 2946 Willowleaf Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
2946 Willowleaf Ln
Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:43 AM

2946 Willowleaf Ln

2946 Willowleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Seven Oaks
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2946 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to this beautiful large Seven Oaks community townhome featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the gated Silverleaf neighborhood. Open floor plan with a first floor master suite and 1 car garage. The kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, an island with dual sinks and breakfast bar, perfect for quality family time. 3 large bedrooms upstairs, washer and dryer included on the second floor as well as an extra large loft convenient for family entertainment or office space.

Seven Oaks community provides a family resort style living environment. Enjoy your free time at an Olympic size pool or the pool with a double loop waterslide. There's also a splash park for toddlers to enjoy fun in the sun! If you're into sports, you'll find plenty to do at the tennis and basketball courts and much more. Immediately across from the new state-of-the-art Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel. Excellent schools and a nice quiet place to live that is close to everything! Come see for yourself.

1 small dog or cat may be considered, no aggressive breeds. There would be additional security deposit and pet rent per month.

$50 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
$235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.
Water, sewer, trash and lawn care is included in the rent!

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2946 Willowleaf Ln have any available units?
2946 Willowleaf Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 2946 Willowleaf Ln have?
Some of 2946 Willowleaf Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2946 Willowleaf Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2946 Willowleaf Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 Willowleaf Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2946 Willowleaf Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2946 Willowleaf Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2946 Willowleaf Ln offers parking.
Does 2946 Willowleaf Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2946 Willowleaf Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 Willowleaf Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2946 Willowleaf Ln has a pool.
Does 2946 Willowleaf Ln have accessible units?
No, 2946 Willowleaf Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 Willowleaf Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2946 Willowleaf Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2946 Willowleaf Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2946 Willowleaf Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg