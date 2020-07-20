29172 PERILLI PLACE

Amenities

Beautiful Mediterranean home in very desirable ESTANCIA. Architecturally appealing Portico entryway. French doors lead into private Office or Den. Gorgeous plank tile throughout entire first floor. Hallway leads to fabulous Gourmet kitchen. All stainless steel appliances, Gas cook top, double oven, large pantry. Gorgeous Granite counter tops; spacious kitchen island features plenty of room for entertaining! Lots of natural light throughout the home. Split bedroom plan upstairs with a very huge loft. The master bedroom has three large windows, tray ceiling. Master bath is beautifully tiled with a walk in closet, double vanities, awesome shower. On the other side is an ample sized laundry room with washer & dryer, sink and closet. Community has many amenities; swimming pool, playground, fitness center, basketball, tennis and more. A+ rated school district. This home is wonderful and will not last long.