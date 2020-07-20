All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

29172 PERILLI PLACE

29172 Perilli Place · No Longer Available
Location

29172 Perilli Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Mediterranean home in very desirable ESTANCIA. Architecturally appealing Portico entryway. French doors lead into private Office or Den. Gorgeous plank tile throughout entire first floor. Hallway leads to fabulous Gourmet kitchen. All stainless steel appliances, Gas cook top, double oven, large pantry. Gorgeous Granite counter tops; spacious kitchen island features plenty of room for entertaining! Lots of natural light throughout the home. Split bedroom plan upstairs with a very huge loft. The master bedroom has three large windows, tray ceiling. Master bath is beautifully tiled with a walk in closet, double vanities, awesome shower. On the other side is an ample sized laundry room with washer & dryer, sink and closet. Community has many amenities; swimming pool, playground, fitness center, basketball, tennis and more. A+ rated school district. This home is wonderful and will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29172 PERILLI PLACE have any available units?
29172 PERILLI PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 29172 PERILLI PLACE have?
Some of 29172 PERILLI PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29172 PERILLI PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
29172 PERILLI PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29172 PERILLI PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 29172 PERILLI PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 29172 PERILLI PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 29172 PERILLI PLACE offers parking.
Does 29172 PERILLI PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29172 PERILLI PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29172 PERILLI PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 29172 PERILLI PLACE has a pool.
Does 29172 PERILLI PLACE have accessible units?
No, 29172 PERILLI PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 29172 PERILLI PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29172 PERILLI PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 29172 PERILLI PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 29172 PERILLI PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
