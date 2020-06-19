28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newer Corner TownHome in the Sought After area of Arbors at Wiregrass near ESTANCIA. MoveIn Ready, Completely Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home backing on to a POND. Walking distance and just steps away from the Resort Style Pool and Cabana with a Movie Picnic park. Includes: 42 Inch Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless steel appliances, Includes even the Washer and Dryer, Blinds and Fans in all rooms. Block on block construction both on first and second floor which drastically reduces the noise factor and insurance cost Eco smart energy efficient with standard Radiant Barriers that keeps the 2nd floor cool and your electric bill low. Pictures are of Furnished Builder Model. Available Immediately. Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel, with highly rated schools. Close to I-75, Wiregrass Mall , Tampa Premium Outlet Mall and just one mile north of Florida Hospital on Bruce B Downs Blvd.