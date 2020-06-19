All apartments in Wesley Chapel
28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM

28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE

28536 Tranquil Lake Cir · No Longer Available
Location

28536 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newer Corner TownHome in the Sought After area of Arbors at Wiregrass near ESTANCIA. MoveIn Ready, Completely Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home backing on to a POND. Walking distance and just steps away from the Resort Style Pool and Cabana with a Movie Picnic park. Includes: 42 Inch Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless steel appliances, Includes even the Washer and Dryer, Blinds and Fans in all rooms. Block on block construction both on first and second floor which drastically reduces the noise factor and insurance cost Eco smart energy efficient with standard Radiant Barriers that keeps the 2nd floor cool and your electric bill low. Pictures are of Furnished Builder Model. Available Immediately. Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel, with highly rated schools. Close to I-75, Wiregrass Mall , Tampa Premium Outlet Mall and just one mile north of Florida Hospital on Bruce B Downs Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28536 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
