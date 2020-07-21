All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP
27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP

27911 Pleasure Ride Loop · No Longer Available
Location

27911 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Saddle Creek Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome w/ 2 CAR GARAGE in the GATED Saddle Creek Manor community. Beautiful wood lines the floors in the main areas, including the stairs & hallways, w/ ceramic tile in the kitchen, bathrooms & laundry room. The main living area is very open while the living room and dining room offer separate spaces. The kitchen is fully equipped w/ ALL APPLIANCES, a closet pantry, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinets! All of the bedrooms are located on the 2nd level. The master suite is spacious featuring double sink vanity, garden tub & walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 also offer ample space and share the 2nd full bathroom. The laundry room is complete w/ WASHER & DRYER and a STORAGE ROOM. This home offers LOTS of closet space w/ 4 linen closets in addition to the laundry storage room! Close to the interstate and lots of shopping & restaurants! Owner prefers no pets but may be willing to consider ONE SMALL pet. ** AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE IN **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have any available units?
27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have?
Some of 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP offers parking.
Does 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have a pool?
No, 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 27911 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
