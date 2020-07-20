27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,650 sq ft town home features an open living area with great room, kitchen and breakfast nook. The Second floor is home to the Master Suite with large walk in closet, dual vanities and tiled shower and two secondary bathrooms. Santa Fe at Westbrooke is a gated community near major roadways, shopping, medical centers, dining and entertainment. Washer and Dryer included and community pool! Convenient upgrades include birch wood cabinets with crown moulding on uppers in kitchen, granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, decorative bathroom wall tile in bathrooms, neutral paint palette throughout, energy efficient Low E double pane windows.