All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:54 AM

27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY

27518 Desert Willow Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

27518 Desert Willow Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,650 sq ft town home features an open living area with great room, kitchen and breakfast nook. The Second floor is home to the Master Suite with large walk in closet, dual vanities and tiled shower and two secondary bathrooms. Santa Fe at Westbrooke is a gated community near major roadways, shopping, medical centers, dining and entertainment. Washer and Dryer included and community pool! Convenient upgrades include birch wood cabinets with crown moulding on uppers in kitchen, granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, decorative bathroom wall tile in bathrooms, neutral paint palette throughout, energy efficient Low E double pane windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY have any available units?
27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY have?
Some of 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY offer parking?
No, 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY does not offer parking.
Does 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY has a pool.
Does 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 27518 DESERT WILLOW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg