27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities
Available now! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1, 719 square foot home with 2 car garage, located in the community Lakes of Northwood. Interior features tray ceilings, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, and plant shelves. Formal Living room/dining room combo, kitchen features beautiful wood cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Family room overlooks screened in lanai. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, master bathroom features dual sinks. Wood laminate and carpet through out home! Ask your agent for more details!