27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE

27434 Sky Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

27434 Sky Lake Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
The Lakes at Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1, 719 square foot home with 2 car garage, located in the community Lakes of Northwood. Interior features tray ceilings, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, and plant shelves. Formal Living room/dining room combo, kitchen features beautiful wood cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Family room overlooks screened in lanai. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, master bathroom features dual sinks. Wood laminate and carpet through out home! Ask your agent for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27434 SKY LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
