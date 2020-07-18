All apartments in Wesley Chapel
27042 SILVERLEAF WAY

27042 Silverleaf Way · (727) 267-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27042 Silverleaf Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Saddlebrook Village West

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3498 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
A MUST SEE!! Completely renovated, 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH, 3495 sqft, move in ready home. This property is located in the highly desirable Saddlebrook Village community. This community features a resort style SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, along with recreational areas. Other features include: EN SUITE, GARDEN TUB, WALK IN CLOSETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, and new STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. The modern feel and architectural design is truly impressive. The AC and roof were also recently UPGRADED and under WARRANTY. You will be located just minutes from fine dining, shopping malls, nightlife and all that the Wesley Chapel area has to offer. This home is also zoned in an A-RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT. Schedule a showing with us today. All room sizes are estimated, buyer to verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY have any available units?
27042 SILVERLEAF WAY has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY have?
Some of 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY currently offering any rent specials?
27042 SILVERLEAF WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY pet-friendly?
No, 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY offer parking?
Yes, 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY offers parking.
Does 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY have a pool?
Yes, 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY has a pool.
Does 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY have accessible units?
No, 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27042 SILVERLEAF WAY has units with air conditioning.
