27042 SILVERLEAF WAY

A MUST SEE!! Completely renovated, 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH, 3495 sqft, move in ready home. This property is located in the highly desirable Saddlebrook Village community. This community features a resort style SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, along with recreational areas. Other features include: EN SUITE, GARDEN TUB, WALK IN CLOSETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, and new STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. The modern feel and architectural design is truly impressive. The AC and roof were also recently UPGRADED and under WARRANTY. You will be located just minutes from fine dining, shopping malls, nightlife and all that the Wesley Chapel area has to offer. This home is also zoned in an A-RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT. Schedule a showing with us today. All room sizes are estimated, buyer to verify.