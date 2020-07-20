2404 SPRING HOLLOW LOOP

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

You'll love calling this house your home! Many wonderful upgrades and features abound within this home including large closets, modern kitchen appliances, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, an attached two car garage, and an upstairs loft. The interior features freshly painted walls, carpet, and tile flooring. The kitchen is updated with light appliances, built in microwave, light oak cabinets, light counter tops, dual sink, and an eat in area space. This home is very spacious and easy to maintain. Apply today!