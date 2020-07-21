All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

1841 Leybourne Loop

1841 Leybourne Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1841 Leybourne Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
GORGEOUS 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Meadow Pointe. It features 1,932 square feet, vaulted ceilings, a spacious formal living room and dining area, and a separate family room off the kitchen. The large eat-in kitchen comes with all appliances, oak cabinetry, tons of storage and counter space, and an island. The master bedroom is huge and features a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, and separate stand up shower. There's even a covered lanai that overlooks a beautiful pond and conservation area. Meadow Pointe is a beautiful community with a community pool, tennis courts, playground & much more. It's close to schools, shopping, and an easy commute to the highway. What more could you ask for! Call today for a private showing. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Leybourne Loop have any available units?
1841 Leybourne Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1841 Leybourne Loop have?
Some of 1841 Leybourne Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 Leybourne Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Leybourne Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Leybourne Loop pet-friendly?
No, 1841 Leybourne Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1841 Leybourne Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1841 Leybourne Loop offers parking.
Does 1841 Leybourne Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 Leybourne Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Leybourne Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1841 Leybourne Loop has a pool.
Does 1841 Leybourne Loop have accessible units?
No, 1841 Leybourne Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Leybourne Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 Leybourne Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 Leybourne Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1841 Leybourne Loop has units with air conditioning.
