1841 Leybourne Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

GORGEOUS 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Meadow Pointe. It features 1,932 square feet, vaulted ceilings, a spacious formal living room and dining area, and a separate family room off the kitchen. The large eat-in kitchen comes with all appliances, oak cabinetry, tons of storage and counter space, and an island. The master bedroom is huge and features a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, and separate stand up shower. There's even a covered lanai that overlooks a beautiful pond and conservation area. Meadow Pointe is a beautiful community with a community pool, tennis courts, playground & much more. It's close to schools, shopping, and an easy commute to the highway. What more could you ask for! Call today for a private showing. NO PETS ALLOWED.