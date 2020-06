1838 TWISTING LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

THIS TWO BEDROOM, 1100 SF HOUSE IS UNIQUE WITH A GREAT KITCHEN WITH ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND A BREAKFAST BAR OR COOKING STATION,NEXT TO A GREAT ROOM FOR THAT OPEN COMMUNICATIONS ABILITY. ITS BATHROOMS GIVES YOU AN OPTION TO SHOWER OR RELAX IN THAT BATHTUB. THE HOUSE FLOORING IS ALL TILE FOR EASY CLEANING, ANF THE WINDOW BLINDS ALLOW GREAT OUTDOOR LIGHTING. THE YARD IS LARGE WITH EXTRA LONG BACK YARD PATION AREA FOR OUTDOOR USAGE. THE OWNER IS MOTIVATED TO SECURE A GREAT TENANT FOR A LONG TERM RELATIONSHIP TO INCLUDE REDUCTION IN RENT FOR SPECIAL NEGOTATED ARRANGEMENTS.