1658 TALLULAH TERRACE

This amazing home is yours to rent. You must qualify with min. income & stable job, credit score of 575 and above, no evictions or bankruptcy. This is a special program which will allow you to purchase the home when the time is right for you. (up to 5 years) Rent is not credited to purchase. This lets you enjoy the area you want to live in before purchasing. Application fee of $75 per family. Must be approved by 3rd party. Stunning almost 2500 sq ft home in the highly desired community of Union Park in Wesley Chapel! This beautiful home features 5 bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms, plus a spacious loft! It showcases a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, extended cabinetry, and a beautiful kitchen island. A formal dining room opens up into the relaxing family room. The spacious master bedroom is tucked away downstairs in the rear of the home and features dual sinks in the bathroom with a large walk-in closet that is connected to the laundry room. The second floor features four more bedrooms, a large loft and a full bathroom with dual sinks. The fourth & fifth bedroom are separated by another full Jack & Jill bathroom. Enjoy Florida living at its best in your fabulous backyard, boasting an amazing custom outdoor kitchen with custom pergola and custom gas fire pit with a relaxing paved sitting area. This like new home also enjoy fruit trees (lemon & papaya) plus a 100-gallon rain barrel.