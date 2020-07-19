All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1658 TALLULAH TERRACE

1658 Tallulah Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1658 Tallulah Terrace, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This amazing home is yours to rent. You must qualify with min. income & stable job, credit score of 575 and above, no evictions or bankruptcy. This is a special program which will allow you to purchase the home when the time is right for you. (up to 5 years) Rent is not credited to purchase. This lets you enjoy the area you want to live in before purchasing. Application fee of $75 per family. Must be approved by 3rd party. Stunning almost 2500 sq ft home in the highly desired community of Union Park in Wesley Chapel! This beautiful home features 5 bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms, plus a spacious loft! It showcases a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, extended cabinetry, and a beautiful kitchen island. A formal dining room opens up into the relaxing family room. The spacious master bedroom is tucked away downstairs in the rear of the home and features dual sinks in the bathroom with a large walk-in closet that is connected to the laundry room. The second floor features four more bedrooms, a large loft and a full bathroom with dual sinks. The fourth & fifth bedroom are separated by another full Jack & Jill bathroom. Enjoy Florida living at its best in your fabulous backyard, boasting an amazing custom outdoor kitchen with custom pergola and custom gas fire pit with a relaxing paved sitting area. This like new home also enjoy fruit trees (lemon & papaya) plus a 100-gallon rain barrel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE have any available units?
1658 TALLULAH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE have?
Some of 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1658 TALLULAH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1658 TALLULAH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
