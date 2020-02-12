All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE

1219 Timber Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Timber Trace Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make lasting memories in this beautiful home! Enjoy quiet strolls through the well-maintained neighborhood. Entertain guests in the spacious floor plan while cooking your favorite meals in the well appointed kitchen equipped with all appliances. Enjoy outdoor activities in your back yard while appreciating nature with water right at your property line. Call today to set up a self-tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE have any available units?
1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE have?
Some of 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE is not pet friendly.
Does 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 TIMBER TRACE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

