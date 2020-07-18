1203 Baronscourt Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

See the Video Property Tour



This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-Story Townhouse is in the gated community of Charlesworth in Wesley Chapel. New carpet throughout! Home features a living and dining combo and loaded with extras such as ceiling fans, mini blinds, full size washer and dryer. Additional bonus living room off the kitchen. The kitchen includes refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. The flooring is carpet and tile in the wet areas. Master bedroom includes a nice size walk-in closet and master bath with shower/tub combo. Peaceful back screened patio area looks out onto conservation area. The community offers a community swimming pool.If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.