Wesley Chapel, FL
1203 Baronscourt Dr
Last updated September 23 2019 at 9:15 PM

1203 Baronscourt Dr

1203 Baronscourt Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Baronscourt Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-Story Townhouse is in the gated community of Charlesworth in Wesley Chapel. New carpet throughout! Home features a living and dining combo and loaded with extras such as ceiling fans, mini blinds, full size washer and dryer. Additional bonus living room off the kitchen. The kitchen includes refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. The flooring is carpet and tile in the wet areas. Master bedroom includes a nice size walk-in closet and master bath with shower/tub combo. Peaceful back screened patio area looks out onto conservation area. The community offers a community swimming pool.If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Baronscourt Dr have any available units?
1203 Baronscourt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1203 Baronscourt Dr have?
Some of 1203 Baronscourt Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Baronscourt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Baronscourt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Baronscourt Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 Baronscourt Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1203 Baronscourt Dr offer parking?
No, 1203 Baronscourt Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1203 Baronscourt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1203 Baronscourt Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Baronscourt Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1203 Baronscourt Dr has a pool.
Does 1203 Baronscourt Dr have accessible units?
No, 1203 Baronscourt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Baronscourt Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 Baronscourt Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 Baronscourt Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 Baronscourt Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
