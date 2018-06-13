All apartments in Wellington
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:16 PM

2606 Bedford Mews Drive

2606 Bedford Mews Drive · (305) 467-8895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2606 Bedford Mews Drive, Wellington, FL 33414
Greenview Shores of Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EQUESTRIANS SPECIAL. Furnished 3 bedrooms single family home rental. Fabulous location walking/biking distance to the Equestrian Show Grounds and International Polo Club, restaurants, shopping and Parks. Across the street from the players club. Location location location!!! Seasonal or year round (4 months minimum). Fully Furnished, three bedrooms, one Car Garage, washer and dryer in the unit, all tiled, outdoor patio and table, large screen TV. Beds: One queen, one king and two double bedsInformation is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Bedford Mews Drive have any available units?
2606 Bedford Mews Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Bedford Mews Drive have?
Some of 2606 Bedford Mews Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Bedford Mews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Bedford Mews Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Bedford Mews Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Bedford Mews Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 2606 Bedford Mews Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Bedford Mews Drive does offer parking.
Does 2606 Bedford Mews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2606 Bedford Mews Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Bedford Mews Drive have a pool?
No, 2606 Bedford Mews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Bedford Mews Drive have accessible units?
No, 2606 Bedford Mews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Bedford Mews Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Bedford Mews Drive has units with dishwashers.
