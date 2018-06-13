2606 Bedford Mews Drive

Amenities

EQUESTRIANS SPECIAL. Furnished 3 bedrooms single family home rental. Fabulous location walking/biking distance to the Equestrian Show Grounds and International Polo Club, restaurants, shopping and Parks. Across the street from the players club. Location location location!!! Seasonal or year round (4 months minimum). Fully Furnished, three bedrooms, one Car Garage, washer and dryer in the unit, all tiled, outdoor patio and table, large screen TV. Beds: One queen, one king and two double bedsInformation is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed.