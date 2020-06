Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

First floor apartment with nice sized fenced yard in back. This unit overlooks water .Completely tiled, this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers a large great room and nice sized kitchen with full sized washer and dryer. Located in the heart of Wellington, this home is freshly painted and ready to move in.