5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

Walk to the beach! Elegantly furnished 3/2 unit in the unparalleled Oceanwalk Condo Complex! This unit is in Building 2 on the 2nd floor, it features 2 queen beds in the master with an on suite bathroom, walk-in closet and balcony access. Guest bedrooms each have a queen bed, there is TONS of sleeping space in this unit! Washer/dryer in unit. Fully stocked for your beach vacation!

Oceanwalk Condominiums features every amenity imaginable - exercise room, sauna, 2 pools, poolside spa, pool decks, walkway around pool area, two lighted tennis courts, two shuffleboard courts, lighted basketball court, clubhouse with covered vehicle entrance, BBQ area and a dedicated cross-walk to no drive beach!

Building garage parking for one vehicle

Available year round

Weekly/monthly rates available

Pets considered

To book your vacation today visit http://www.keyesvacationrentals.com/vrp/rentals/prop1029.htm