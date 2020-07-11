All apartments in Volusia County
Find more places like 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Volusia County, FL
/
5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:29 AM

5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203

5300 South Atlantic Avenue · (386) 423-0778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5300 South Atlantic Avenue, Volusia County, FL 32169

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1601 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Walk to the beach! Elegantly furnished 3/2 unit in the unparalleled Oceanwalk Condo Complex! This unit is in Building 2 on the 2nd floor, it features 2 queen beds in the master with an on suite bathroom, walk-in closet and balcony access. Guest bedrooms each have a queen bed, there is TONS of sleeping space in this unit! Washer/dryer in unit. Fully stocked for your beach vacation!
Oceanwalk Condominiums features every amenity imaginable - exercise room, sauna, 2 pools, poolside spa, pool decks, walkway around pool area, two lighted tennis courts, two shuffleboard courts, lighted basketball court, clubhouse with covered vehicle entrance, BBQ area and a dedicated cross-walk to no drive beach!
Building garage parking for one vehicle
Available year round
Weekly/monthly rates available
Pets considered
To book your vacation today visit http://www.keyesvacationrentals.com/vrp/rentals/prop1029.htm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 have any available units?
5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 have?
Some of 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 currently offering any rent specials?
5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 is pet friendly.
Does 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 offer parking?
Yes, 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 offers parking.
Does 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 have a pool?
Yes, 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 has a pool.
Does 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 have accessible units?
No, 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Volusia County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLGainesville, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLTitusville, FLApopka, FLPonce Inlet, FLWekiwa Springs, FLPine Hills, FLMaitland, FL
Lake Mary, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLEdgewater, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLGlencoe, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLOrmond Beach, FLDeLand, FLSouth Daytona, FLOrange City, FLPalm Coast, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity