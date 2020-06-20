All apartments in Venice
Venice, FL
367 Toscavilla Blvd
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

367 Toscavilla Blvd

367 Toscavilla Boulevard · (321) 204-8870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

367 Toscavilla Boulevard, Venice, FL 34275
Lake Awesome

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1816 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home. Energy efficiency features that will help keep your utility bills low. Pet's welcome (restrictions apply). Available for immediate occupancy. Option for a 2 year lease is available. Located minutes from shopping, restaurants, and much more. Enjoy the community amenities, HOA fee's paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Toscavilla Blvd have any available units?
367 Toscavilla Blvd has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 367 Toscavilla Blvd have?
Some of 367 Toscavilla Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Toscavilla Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
367 Toscavilla Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Toscavilla Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 Toscavilla Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 367 Toscavilla Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 367 Toscavilla Blvd does offer parking.
Does 367 Toscavilla Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 Toscavilla Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Toscavilla Blvd have a pool?
No, 367 Toscavilla Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 367 Toscavilla Blvd have accessible units?
No, 367 Toscavilla Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Toscavilla Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 Toscavilla Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
