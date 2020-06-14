179 Apartments for rent in Venice, FL with garage

Apartment List
Venice apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
1 of 41

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
58 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3314 sqft
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice Farms
1 Unit Available
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Venice
1 Unit Available
133 Te
133 Miami Avenue East, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL. - FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. - MOVE-IN CONDITION.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Lake Awesome
1 Unit Available
367 Toscavilla Blvd
367 Toscavilla Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1816 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Pinebrook South
1 Unit Available
1209 YAWL WAY
1209 Yawl Way, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1633 sqft
This home is located in the very desirable Pinebrook South community on a quiet street. A 2 Bed, 2 bath split plan home with a large Florida room, covered lanai, great room, and 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE
226 Montelluna Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2161 sqft
Relax in this spectacular, spacious home offering screened lanai with brick pavers, heated pool and hot tub overlooking large preserve and pond. Large pocket doors lead to an open kitchen with bar, and great room plan overlooking that gorgeous view.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
134 MESTRE PLACE
134 Mestre Place, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1668 sqft
This specific (ROSA) floor plan offers a large kitchen area with plenty of cabinet space. It also features natural gas and a convenient eat-in kitchen nook area.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
675 POND WILLOW LANE
675 Pond Willow Lane, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2055 sqft
RESERVE NOW FOR 2021- Luxury lake view pool home on Sawgrass Golf Course awaits a winter resident. Flowing floor plan, comfortably furnished with everything needed to make your stay enjoyable.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
1714 Fountain View Circle
1714 Fountain View Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1468 sqft
Lovely and serene Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage lakefront villa setting with South front exposure. Spectacular location, directly across the street from the community pool, center and mailboxes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD
255 Maraviya Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1832 sqft
Brand NEW home ,fully furnished, beautiful spacious 2 bedrooms plus a Spacious den/office, 2 bath home.with a 2 car garage located at the amenity rich nokomis community of the TOSCANA ISLES.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Capri Isles
1 Unit Available
1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
1340 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1105 sqft
Avail April 2020 through December 2020. Booked Season 2021. Villa with Golf Course Views, Capri Isles area - 2.5 miles to Venice Island. The community of Palm Villas offers this Turn-Key Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Den stand-alone Villa.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Capri Isles
1 Unit Available
2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE
2400 Ravinia Circle, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1439 sqft
Very well maintained, clean, FULLY FURNISHED, 2 bed room, 2 full bath condo on first floor. Very roomy Master Suite. Nice den/office (or third bedroom) to get some work done or relax.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
104 PRESERVE PLACE
104 Preserve Place, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1525 sqft
RENTED July-October 2020 & Feb-April 2021. Minimum 3 month lease required by HOA. 2006 built villa in in the Pinebrook Preserve in Nokomis.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Capri Isles
1 Unit Available
1332 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
1332 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1477 sqft
A lovely detached villa overlooking the twelfth fairway of Capri Isles Golf Course. Two bedrooms, two baths, den and two car garage. Kitchen equipped with all new appliances. Formal dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE
1440 Brenner Park Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2325 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON FOR $2400 PER MONTH. An outstanding home in a lovely neighborhood.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
290 DRAGON ROAD
290 Dragon Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
854 sqft
**NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 FOR SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. NO ANNUAL LEASES** Enjoy your summer in SW Florida in this cozy turnkey, pet-friendly beach cottage just a short 10 minute walk to the Legacy Trail and Intracoastal Waterway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
961 EVEREST ROAD
961 Everest Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Three (3) month minimum .Charming, meticulously maintained South Venice POOL home .
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
140 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
209 Monet Pl
209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1663 sqft
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4266 Vicenza Dr Unit D
4266 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1554 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Venetia is so inviting and comfortable you'll fall in love and feel right at home.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.
City Guide for Venice, FL

It may be known as the Shark’s Tooth Capital of the World, but based on the locals, you may be surprised by how many more sharks are on land than in water.

Home to sun, sand, and snowbirds, Venice is the idyllic sort of place one escapes to after a life of cold winters in the North. What it lacks in population diversity (the majority of the population is over 65 years of age), it more than makes up for in charm and beauty; palm trees line the streets, and numerous tributaries connect the land to the Gulf of Mexico in a way reminiscent of its Italian sister city of the same name. Life is a bit slower in Venice, and the locals wouldn't change a thing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Venice, FL

Venice apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

