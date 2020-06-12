Apartment List
/
FL
/
venice
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

152 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Venice, FL

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
205 Cipriani Way
205 Cipriani Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2135 sqft
Venetian Golf & River Club Single family Home with Heated Pool and Spa (2020 Off Season Available) - 2021 Season: (BOOKED Jan - April) Off Season: Available $2000/month (Booked June - July) New Seasonal listing! Come spend the 2020 Season in this

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
110 Rimini Way
110 Rimini Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2350 sqft
2021 Season BOOKED.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Venice
1 Unit Available
133 Te
133 Miami Avenue East, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL. - FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. - MOVE-IN CONDITION.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
937 Orinoco West
937 West Orinoco Avenue, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Near the Gulf of Mexico in Venice, FL 34285. What a Beautiful space! And, a Beautiful Lake View. The modern furnishings provide comfort and relaxation.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE
226 Montelluna Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2161 sqft
Relax in this spectacular, spacious home offering screened lanai with brick pavers, heated pool and hot tub overlooking large preserve and pond. Large pocket doors lead to an open kitchen with bar, and great room plan overlooking that gorgeous view.

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
259 CASSANO DRIVE
259 Cassano Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1515 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 1515 sqft Annual Rental In The Gated Community Of Milano. Milano is located in Nokomis/Venice Florida. Home is lakefront on "Lake Cassano". Enjoy sunset water views from the huge open air paver brick patio.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
675 POND WILLOW LANE
675 Pond Willow Lane, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2055 sqft
RESERVE NOW FOR 2021- Luxury lake view pool home on Sawgrass Golf Course awaits a winter resident. Flowing floor plan, comfortably furnished with everything needed to make your stay enjoyable.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Capri Isles
1 Unit Available
2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE
2400 Ravinia Circle, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1439 sqft
Very well maintained, clean, FULLY FURNISHED, 2 bed room, 2 full bath condo on first floor. Very roomy Master Suite. Nice den/office (or third bedroom) to get some work done or relax.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Capri Isles
1 Unit Available
2600 RAVINIA CIRCLE
2600 Ravinia Circle, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1439 sqft
Views of the golf course and a pond make this a relaxing setting.This newly furnished condo is tastefully decorated. It has two bedrooms with Queen size beds and the third is set up as a den with a sofa bed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE
1440 Brenner Park Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2325 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON FOR $2400 PER MONTH. An outstanding home in a lovely neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Capri Isles
1 Unit Available
400 RAVINIA CIRCLE
400 Ravinia Circle, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1439 sqft
This lovely first floor condo is located a short distance from shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and Capri Isles Golf Course. Large fully equipped kitchen with breakfast area. Living room and den both have a sofa bed.
Results within 1 mile of Venice

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
705 Matland St
705 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 705 Matland St in Nokomis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.

1 of 88

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE
745 Shakett Creek Drive, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,475
4498 sqft
Breathtaking views of Intracoastal Waterway from this Key West Style custom home situated in the gated boating community of Shakett Creek Pointe. Fish, Kayak, or paddleboard all from your backyard! This 3-bedroom 3.
Results within 5 miles of Venice
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
142 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8905 Excelsior Loop
8905 Excelsior Loop, Sarasota County, FL
Single family home with private fenced yard in the Gated Community of Rapalo - Heated Community Pool! - Beautiful - like new unfurnished home perfectly situated only minutes to Manasota beach and a short drive to Historic Downtown Venice and

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
13826 Vancanza Dr
13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504 New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Stone Briar Creek Drive
309 Stone Briar Creek Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3400 sqft
Courtyard private pool Golf club Gulf of Florida - Property Id: 265831 Immaculately clean very private courtyard stunning house with the 3 beds and 3 and 1/2 bath with an extra room and very large kitchen in a very quiet and safe neighborhood

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
131 Wayforest Drive
131 Wayforest Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2023 sqft
For the 2021 SEASON: January, February & March $5,500/mo - INCLUDES GOLF!) .

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
10908 Bull Rush Dr.
10908 Bullrush Dr, Venice Gardens, FL
Sarasota National living the good life - Rented Jan Feb and March 2020 Seasonal Sarasota National Lennar built this 3254 sq.ft. beautiful home available for 2020, new 2018.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
209 Monet Pl
209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1663 sqft
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4266 Vicenza Dr Unit D
4266 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1554 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Venetia is so inviting and comfortable you'll fall in love and feel right at home.

June 2020 Venice Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Venice Rent Report. Venice rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Venice rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Venice Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Venice Rent Report. Venice rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Venice rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Venice rents increased slightly over the past month

Venice rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Venice stand at $1,045 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,342 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Venice's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Venice, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Venice rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Venice, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Venice is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Venice's median two-bedroom rent of $1,342 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.9% increase in Venice.
    • While Venice's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Venice than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Venice.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Venice 1 BedroomsVenice 2 BedroomsVenice 2 BedroomsVenice 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVenice 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVenice 3 BedroomsVenice 3 BedroomsVenice Apartments with BalconyVenice Apartments with Balcony
    Venice Apartments with GarageVenice Apartments with GarageVenice Apartments with GymVenice Apartments with GymVenice Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVenice Apartments with ParkingVenice Apartments with ParkingVenice Apartments with PoolVenice Apartments with Pool
    Venice Apartments with Washer-DryerVenice Apartments with Washer-DryerVenice Dog Friendly ApartmentsVenice Dog Friendly ApartmentsVenice Furnished ApartmentsVenice Furnished ApartmentsVenice Luxury PlacesVenice Pet Friendly PlacesVenice Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FL
    Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLVenice Gardens, FLMemphis, FL
    Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
    University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
    Florida Gulf Coast University