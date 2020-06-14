23 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Venice, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
$
58 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
Chestnut Creek Estates
8 Units Available
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
594 sqft
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
205 AVENUE DES PARQUES STREET S
205 Avenue Des Parques North, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
Located in Historic district of Venice Isle. Totally renovated with hurricane impact windows. The kitchen provides stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar for 2. All new wooded blinds on all windows.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
616 FLAMINGO DRIVE
616 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
691 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo on the Island of Venice with private beach access. Enjoy this second floor condo just a short walk to your private beach and close to downtown Venice with all it's shops and dining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
908 VILLAS DRIVE
908 Villas Drive, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
240 sqft
Welocme to Venice Villas, a Beach Front community on the Beautiful Island of Venice! Come and enjoy your Tropical Vacation in this Adorable Studio. This second floor,end unit overlooks the huge Community Pool and BBQ Grill area.
Results within 5 miles of Venice
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
140 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Venice
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
36 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16
4032 Crockers Lake Boulevard, Vamo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
688 sqft
Vintage Grand Condo - Beautiful, updated unit in the popular Vintage Grand community on Palmer Ranch. This is the larger 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, ceramic tile throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
26 Quails Run, Unit 4
26 Quails Run Blvd, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
634 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: May through December 14, 2020 and starting May 1, 2021 Rented: Dec 2020 - Apr 30, 2021 Season (Jan-Mar) - $1,800 Off-Season (Apr-Dec) - $1,200 3 Month MINIMUM rental in this

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5 Quails Run blvd #10
5 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
*Annual* 55+ community - Nice 1 bedroom condo in Englewood! - Adorable, spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath 2nd floor condo! Freshly painted, tile & wood laminate floors. Stainless steel appliances. Screened balcony off bedroom with a beautiful view.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
251 W Cowles
251 West Cowles Street, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
460 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: April through December 2020 RENTED: Now through March 2020 and Jan-Apr 2021 Jan-Mar $1,500* / month Apr-Dec $1,000* / month *Does not include taxes and fees *This property is REALTOR owned Just blocks

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8750 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 202
8750 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
This One Bedroom, One Bath completely remodeled for your seasonal enjoyment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8911 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 311
8911 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
846 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Bay & Gulf from your 3rd floor condo. This newly renovated furnished one (1) bedroom at Sunrise Cove has it all.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
50 1ST AVENUE
50 1st Avenue, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
An original Florida style Cottage style to call home with walking distance to the beaches and downtown Englewood. Safe neighborhood with sidewalks for walking or riding your bike. Close to several parks and across from Lemon Bay itself.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
9000 BLIND PASS ROAD
9000 Blind Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,490
750 sqft
Have you ever wanted to live on an island and listen to the sound of waves crashing at night or early morning? This hidden gem allows for you to enjoy a Gulf of Mexico view while sipping your coffee in the morning.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9200 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
706 sqft
Are you ready to live in paradise? Check out this quaint condo that is just waiting for you to call home. From the moment you walk into this condo, you will fall in love. HOA Amenities, Cable, Internet, Electricity, Water ALL INCLUDED.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
23 QUAILS RUN BOULEVARD
23 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
647 sqft
The quiet community of Quails Run is just minuets from Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants. This turnkey furnished condo includes water, sewer, electric, basic cable and internet for $1200 per month.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
470 S MCCALL ROAD
470 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
487 sqft
Old Florida charm is found in this small, tropical resort-style 14 unit Bay Front condominium with Gulf access.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1647 BROOKHOUSE COURT
1647 Brookhouse Court, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1000 sqft
NICELY DECORATED 2ND FLOOR UNIT AT DESIRABLE PELICAN COVE. NEW TILE FLOORING. 1000 S/F WITH MIRRORED WALL & CATHEDRAL CEILING HAS SKYLIGHT, DESK WITH FAX MACHINE, DVD PLAYER. NON-SMOKING UNIT. MANY COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES, AS WELL AS 6 HEATED POOLS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Oaks
1 Unit Available
51 MAC EWEN DRIVE
51 Mac Ewen Drive, Osprey, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
595 sqft
Come lounge around in one of the finest golf communities where everyday can feel like a vacation. This elegant loft has a lovely view of the lake with the rolling green right behind it.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Englewood Gardens North
1 Unit Available
860 BAYSHORE DRIVE
860 Bayshore Drive, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
638 sqft
What a sweet spot to spend your winter! This ADORABLE cottage is located close by to all that Florida has to offer from beaches to shopping and dining.

Welcome to the June 2020 Venice Rent Report. Venice rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Venice rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Venice Rent Report. Venice rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Venice rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Venice rents increased slightly over the past month

Venice rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Venice stand at $1,045 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,342 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Venice's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Venice, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Venice rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Venice, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Venice is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Venice's median two-bedroom rent of $1,342 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.9% increase in Venice.
    • While Venice's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Venice than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Venice.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

