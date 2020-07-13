Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:59 AM

211 Apartments for rent in Venice, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Venice apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
$
44 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN by appointment and can't wait to see you! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive July rent free, plus $750 off August & September when you move in by 7/31/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best in Venice, Florida
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
9 Units Available
Chestnut Creek Estates
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Featuring spacious 2 bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. Our location gives you access to the best Venice has to offer.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE
1403 Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1383 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo in Auburn Lakes - Plenty of amenities and beautiful landscaping provides the perfect background for relaxation with this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the community of Auburn Lakes. It has carport parking with a storage room.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venice Farms
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venice
528 Barcelona Ave. #214
528 Barcelona Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
793 sqft
2021 Season Availability January – April: $3,100/mo (3 month minimum) - Seasonal Availability $3100/mon - Available Jan 2021 to April 2021 (3 month minimum) This charming Condo on Venice Island is the perfect number of blocks from Venice Beach to

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Golden Beach
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
One of the best features to this unit is the location and community! With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
416 Sunset Dr
416 Sunset Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2516 sqft
Enjoy the good life at this Venice Island 3 bed, 4.5 bath, pool home with private beach access to the Gulf of Mexico. This home really shows off opulence at it's best.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
119 Base Ave E
119 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home available on the Island of Venice. Back half of duplex offering almost 1000 sqft of living space plus covered carport parking, additional assigned outdoor parking and a storage shed gives tons of room to spread out.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3314 sqft
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Capri Isles
932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
932 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1061 sqft
Golfvista 2nd Floor Condo | 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 1-car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Venice
133 Te
133 Miami Avenue East, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL. - FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. - MOVE-IN CONDITION.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Venice
420 PALMETTO COURT
420 Palmetto Court, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
Located in Historic district of Venice Isle. Totally renovated with hurricane impact windows. The kitchen provides stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar for 2. All new wooded blinds on all windows.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1618 SLATE COURT
1618 Slate Court, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2139 sqft
You won't want to miss the chance to live in the highly desired Waterford Golf Community! Enjoy the openness of the living areas with it's vaulted ceilings and open florida/bonus room overlooking the golf course.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Lake Awesome
367 Toscavilla Blvd
367 Toscavilla Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1816 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
1714 Fountain View Circle
1714 Fountain View Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1468 sqft
Lovely and serene Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage lakefront villa setting with South front exposure. Spectacular location, directly across the street from the community pool, center and mailboxes.

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook South
1209 YAWL WAY
1209 Yawl Way, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1633 sqft
A fully updated home located on a quiet street in the very desirable Pinebrook South community. This home features 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths, an open concept split-plan with a large Florida room, covered lanai, great room, and 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Venice
1150 Tarpon Center Drive
1150 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1500; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $3000.00; IMRID23751

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Venetian Golf And River Club
134 MESTRE PLACE
134 Mestre Place, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1668 sqft
This specific (ROSA) floor plan offers a large kitchen area with plenty of cabinet space. It also features natural gas and a convenient eat-in kitchen nook area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Venice
512 W VENICE AVENUE
512 West Venice Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
965 sqft
Penthouse in downtown Venice Island! Enjoy the beautiful views from your 7th floor screened lanai! Amazing location nestled between the beach and downtown.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD
255 Maraviya Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1832 sqft
Brand NEW home ,fully furnished, beautiful spacious 2 bedrooms plus a Spacious den/office, 2 bath home.with a 2 car garage located at the amenity rich nokomis community of the TOSCANA ISLES.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Venice
525 PARKDALE
525 Parkdale Mews, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
977 sqft
Trade in those heels and ties for shorts and flops and get away for a rejuvenating retreat on quaint Venice Island.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Capri Isles
1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
1340 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1105 sqft
Avail April 2020 through December 2020. Booked Season 2021. Villa with Golf Course Views, Capri Isles area - 2.5 miles to Venice Island. The community of Palm Villas offers this Turn-Key Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Den stand-alone Villa.
City Guide for Venice, FL

It may be known as the Shark’s Tooth Capital of the World, but based on the locals, you may be surprised by how many more sharks are on land than in water.

Home to sun, sand, and snowbirds, Venice is the idyllic sort of place one escapes to after a life of cold winters in the North. What it lacks in population diversity (the majority of the population is over 65 years of age), it more than makes up for in charm and beauty; palm trees line the streets, and numerous tributaries connect the land to the Gulf of Mexico in a way reminiscent of its Italian sister city of the same name. Life is a bit slower in Venice, and the locals wouldn't change a thing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Venice, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Venice apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

