28 Apartments for rent in Venice, FL with hardwood floors
It may be known as the Shark’s Tooth Capital of the World, but based on the locals, you may be surprised by how many more sharks are on land than in water.
Home to sun, sand, and snowbirds, Venice is the idyllic sort of place one escapes to after a life of cold winters in the North. What it lacks in population diversity (the majority of the population is over 65 years of age), it more than makes up for in charm and beauty; palm trees line the streets, and numerous tributaries connect the land to the Gulf of Mexico in a way reminiscent of its Italian sister city of the same name. Life is a bit slower in Venice, and the locals wouldn't change a thing. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Venice renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.