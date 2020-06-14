Apartment List
/
FL
/
venice
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:55 PM

28 Apartments for rent in Venice, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Venice renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
58 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
Chestnut Creek Estates
8 Units Available
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
2 Units Available
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Featuring spacious 2 bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. Our location gives you access to the best Venice has to offer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
504 BEATRICE STREET
504 Beatrice Street, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1206 sqft
Escape to the perfect Venice Island beach house where the Ocean breeze invites you into her beautifully landscaped tropical paradise. Located just a 5 minute stroll from the beach and .
Results within 5 miles of Venice
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
140 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1789 BATELLO DRIVE
1789 Batello Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1453 sqft
Active Lifestyle, 55+ community plus a fabulous active clubhouse complete with activities director, state of the art fitness center, heated lap pool, spa, resistance walking pool, billiards room, arts and crafts room, internet cafe, bocce courts,

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1767 BELVIDERE ROAD
1767 Belvidere Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
A short distance to Manasota Beach this 3 bed 2 bath pool home with one car garage located on a quiet street is ready for the 2021 season. Everything inside is new, from the all bamboo floors to the granite counter tops.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Plantation
1 Unit Available
421 CERROMAR TERRACE
421 Cerromar Terrace, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1032 sqft
Spectacular views of the 7th green and lake! The Plantation is a quiet, mature, active lifestyle community located near shopping, restaurants and area attractions, including Gulf Beaches, The Braves Cool Now stadium and area golf courses.
Results within 10 miles of Venice
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7876 Bergamo Ave.
7876 Bergamo Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1672 sqft
Annual unfurnished 3/ 2 1/2 townhome in VillageWalk with super amenity package - Annual unfurnished-Come home to a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condo townhome with all bedrooms on 2nd floor.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
13466 Bastiano Street
13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2537 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5 Quails Run blvd #10
5 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
*Annual* 55+ community - Nice 1 bedroom condo in Englewood! - Adorable, spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath 2nd floor condo! Freshly painted, tile & wood laminate floors. Stainless steel appliances. Screened balcony off bedroom with a beautiful view.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Oaks
1 Unit Available
676 EAGLE WATCH LANE
676 Eagle Watch Lane, Osprey, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
5399 sqft
Classic elegance at The Oaks Club Side! This custom built 5400sf single story has been extensively renovated to include fresh interior paint throughout, new high-end hardwood floors and new bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE
8153 Boca Grande Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1440 sqft
This is an updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the North Port Area. This home is located near Mineral Springs, Parks, the Library, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
8529 Great Meadow Drive
8529 Great Meadow Drive, Sarasota County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2421 sqft
Annual, unfurnished single family pool home available in Turtle Rock on Palmer Ranch. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is light, bright and spacious.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
4220 Via Piedra Circle
4220 Via Piedra Circle, Bee Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1210 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a good size town home in the desirable Stoneridge community just minutes walk from the Urfer Family Park.. The property has been remodeled throughout with bamboo flooring and is well maintained .

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Oaks
1 Unit Available
852 MACEWEN DRIVE
852 Macewen Dr, Osprey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3419 sqft
A fabulous rental in the exclusive gated Oaks community features a beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
6110 WILSHIRE CIRCLE
6110 Wilshire Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2223 sqft
UPDATED***55+ Active community. This spacious villa has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in the living area and carpet int he bedrooms. Beautiful lake view sits outside your Florida room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1677 Brookhouse Circle
1677 Brookhouse Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1077 sqft
CHARMING PELICAN COVE - Newly updated 2 bed/2 bath condo in the resort community of Pelican Cove.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1707 Pelican Cove Road
1707 Pelican Cove Road, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
TROPICAL GETAWAY! Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the sought after resort community of Pelican Cove. You will feel right at home the moment you walk into this bright, spacious unit.

1 of 18

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104
5510 Rosehill Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
Don't miss out! This stunning 2 bed/2 bath first floor end unit condo with one car detached garage in Admirals Walk is a must-see! The open floor plan make this 1112 sq ft condo feel extra spacious.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
7501 BOTANICA PARKWAY
7501 Botanica Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1969 sqft
AVAILABLE SUMMER & FALL 2020. NOT AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. THIS IS A TURNKEY FURNISHED PROPERTY. BOTANICA ON PALMER RANCH OFFERS AN A FANTASTIC ARRAY OF AMENITIES.
City Guide for Venice, FL

It may be known as the Shark’s Tooth Capital of the World, but based on the locals, you may be surprised by how many more sharks are on land than in water.

Home to sun, sand, and snowbirds, Venice is the idyllic sort of place one escapes to after a life of cold winters in the North. What it lacks in population diversity (the majority of the population is over 65 years of age), it more than makes up for in charm and beauty; palm trees line the streets, and numerous tributaries connect the land to the Gulf of Mexico in a way reminiscent of its Italian sister city of the same name. Life is a bit slower in Venice, and the locals wouldn't change a thing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Venice, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Venice renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Venice 1 BedroomsVenice 2 BedroomsVenice 2 BedroomsVenice 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVenice 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVenice 3 BedroomsVenice 3 BedroomsVenice Apartments with BalconyVenice Apartments with Balcony
Venice Apartments with GarageVenice Apartments with GarageVenice Apartments with GymVenice Apartments with GymVenice Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVenice Apartments with ParkingVenice Apartments with ParkingVenice Apartments with PoolVenice Apartments with Pool
Venice Apartments with Washer-DryerVenice Apartments with Washer-DryerVenice Dog Friendly ApartmentsVenice Dog Friendly ApartmentsVenice Furnished ApartmentsVenice Furnished ApartmentsVenice Luxury PlacesVenice Pet Friendly PlacesVenice Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLVenice Gardens, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University