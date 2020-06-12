Apartment List
175 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Venice, FL

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
60 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Chestnut Creek Estates
9 Units Available
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1024 sqft
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Featuring spacious 2 bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. Our location gives you access to the best Venice has to offer.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice Edgewood
1 Unit Available
928 Myrtle Avenue
928 Myrtle Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
960 sqft
2021 Season Availability - Seasonal Venice Cottage Two Bedroom, One bath, Convenient location to all of Venice Amenities. - 2021 Season Availability January, February, March: $3,000/mo - 3 month minimum (April 2021 not available).

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County
317 Sorrento Street, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1204 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2 Bath + Large Den on Venice Island - Hurry in to view this beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath + large den in a prime location of Venice island! This property is pristine with shined terrazzo flooring and boasting over 1,200 sq ft.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE
1403 Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1383 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo in Auburn Lakes - Plenty of amenities and beautiful landscaping provides the perfect background for relaxation with this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the community of Auburn Lakes. It has carport parking with a storage room.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice Farms
1 Unit Available
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bird Bay Golf Course
1 Unit Available
740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103
740 White Pine Tree Rd 103 Bld 56, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Short term only (NOT AVAILABLE JAN THRU APRIL) ground floor, renovated 2/2 condo in resort community in Venice! - Short term only (not seasonal) Ground floor, two bedroom, two bathroom, nicely renovated condo in the resort community of Bird Bay, in

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1459 Strada D Argento
1459 Strada D Argento, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1602 sqft
Bright single family home with pool overlooking golf course - RENTED Jan, Feb March and April 2020 This bright newly updated 2 bedrooms 2 bath pool home .

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice
1 Unit Available
528 Barcelona Ave. #214
528 Barcelona Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
793 sqft
2021 Season Availability January April: $3,200/mo (3 month minimum) - Seasonal Availability $3200/mon - Available Jan 2021 to April 2021 (3 month minimum) This charming Condo on Venice Island is the perfect number of blocks from Venice Beach to

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
106 Lerida Court
106 Lerida Court, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1743 sqft
SEASONAL/SHORT TERM-GATED GOLF COMMUNITY - NOKOMIS - Come see this 2/2 single family home in the gated, upscale community of Venetian Golf & River Club. Nice lake views to enjoy while relaxing or grilling your dinner on a spacious screened lanai.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
One of the best features to this unit is the location and community! With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
119 Base Ave E
119 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home available on the Island of Venice. Back half of duplex offering almost 1000 sqft of living space plus covered carport parking, additional assigned outdoor parking and a storage shed gives tons of room to spread out.

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pinebrook South
1 Unit Available
1209 YAWL WAY
1209 Yawl Way, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1633 sqft
This home is located in the very desirable Pinebrook South community on a quiet street. A 2 Bed, 2 bath split plan home with a large Florida room, covered lanai, great room, and 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
312 PARKSIDE DRIVE
312 Parkside Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Great location. This cozy 2 bedroom , 2 bath duplex is conveniently located on Venice Island. Just a short walk to the Beach, Downtown, Shopping ,Theater , Library , Tennis Courts and Parks. It's all here. Schedule your showing today!

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
1150 Tarpon Center Drive
1150 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1238 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1500; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $3000.00; IMRID23751

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pinebrook South
1 Unit Available
1247 PARADISE WAY
1247 Paradise Way, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1255 sqft
"Paradise Way" lives up to it's name. Centrally located in the Pinebrook South community, this property offers calm and comfort. Mid-Century Modern finishes with no carpet in sight! Split floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
102 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
102 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
Annual, turnkey furnished. This charming two bedroom , two bath condo, with elevator access, is located near shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. Just a short drive to Venice Beach or Venice Downtown.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
134 MESTRE PLACE
134 Mestre Place, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1668 sqft
This specific (ROSA) floor plan offers a large kitchen area with plenty of cabinet space. It also features natural gas and a convenient eat-in kitchen nook area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Lake Awesome
1 Unit Available
367 Toscavilla Blvd
367 Toscavilla Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1816 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bird Bay Golf Course
1 Unit Available
618 BIRD BAY DRIVE S
618 Bird Bay Br S, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Special offer for a perfect SHORT TERM vacation at an affordable price! Beautiful 2nd floor Condo Unit with all amenities in Venice and close to beaches and the ocean. Golf course on premise. Beautiful heated pool, tennis courts, library, etc.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
900 GARDENS EDGE DRIVE
900 Gardens Edge Dr 914, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1235 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is a light and bright 1st floor unit. Fully furnished and turnkey ready for your vacation! It features an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, crown molding, tray ceilings and screened in porch.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
512 W VENICE AVENUE
512 West Venice Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
965 sqft
Penthouse in downtown Venice Island! Enjoy the beautiful views from your 7th floor screened lanai! Secured entry and elevator in very well maintained building with lots of activities! Elevator, pool, covered parking and social atmosphere! 2

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
633 ALHAMBRA ROAD
633 Alhambra Road, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
912 sqft
Annual lease only! Welcome to Paradise! Beautiful GULF FRONT WATER VIEW in this 7th floor condo at Venice Sands! Screened in lanai overlooking the beach and sunset each evening. Updated kitchen and bath, tile throughout main living area.

June 2020 Venice Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Venice Rent Report. Venice rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Venice rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Venice rents increased slightly over the past month

Venice rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Venice stand at $1,045 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,342 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Venice's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Venice, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Venice rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Venice, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Venice is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Venice's median two-bedroom rent of $1,342 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.9% increase in Venice.
    • While Venice's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Venice than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Venice.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

