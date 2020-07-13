Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

228 Apartments for rent in Venice, FL with pool

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
$
44 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN by appointment and can't wait to see you! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive July rent free, plus $750 off August & September when you move in by 7/31/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best in Venice, Florida
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Creek Estates
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE
1403 Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1383 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo in Auburn Lakes - Plenty of amenities and beautiful landscaping provides the perfect background for relaxation with this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the community of Auburn Lakes. It has carport parking with a storage room.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Venice Farms
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Venice
528 Barcelona Ave. #214
528 Barcelona Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
793 sqft
2021 Season Availability January – April: $3,100/mo (3 month minimum) - Seasonal Availability $3100/mon - Available Jan 2021 to April 2021 (3 month minimum) This charming Condo on Venice Island is the perfect number of blocks from Venice Beach to

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Golden Beach
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
One of the best features to this unit is the location and community! With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
416 Sunset Dr
416 Sunset Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2516 sqft
Enjoy the good life at this Venice Island 3 bed, 4.5 bath, pool home with private beach access to the Gulf of Mexico. This home really shows off opulence at it's best.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Venetian Golf And River Club
106 Lerida Court
106 Lerida Court, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1743 sqft
SEASONAL/SHORT TERM-GATED GOLF COMMUNITY - NOKOMIS - Come see this 2/2 single family home in the gated, upscale community of Venetian Golf & River Club. Nice lake views to enjoy while relaxing or grilling your dinner on a spacious screened lanai.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3314 sqft
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Capri Isles
932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
932 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1061 sqft
Golfvista 2nd Floor Condo | 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 1-car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Venice
133 Te
133 Miami Avenue East, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL. - FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. - MOVE-IN CONDITION.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1618 SLATE COURT
1618 Slate Court, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2139 sqft
You won't want to miss the chance to live in the highly desired Waterford Golf Community! Enjoy the openness of the living areas with it's vaulted ceilings and open florida/bonus room overlooking the golf course.

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1459 Strada D Argento
1459 Strada D Argento, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1602 sqft
Bright single family home with pool overlooking golf course - RENTED Jan, Feb March and April 2020 This bright newly updated 2 bedrooms 2 bath pool home .

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Venetian Golf And River Club
110 Rimini Way
110 Rimini Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2350 sqft
2021 Season BOOKED.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
1714 Fountain View Circle
1714 Fountain View Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1468 sqft
Lovely and serene Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage lakefront villa setting with South front exposure. Spectacular location, directly across the street from the community pool, center and mailboxes.

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook South
1209 YAWL WAY
1209 Yawl Way, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1633 sqft
A fully updated home located on a quiet street in the very desirable Pinebrook South community. This home features 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths, an open concept split-plan with a large Florida room, covered lanai, great room, and 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
Venice
1150 Tarpon Center Drive
1150 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1500; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $3000.00; IMRID23751

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Venetian Golf And River Club
134 MESTRE PLACE
134 Mestre Place, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1668 sqft
This specific (ROSA) floor plan offers a large kitchen area with plenty of cabinet space. It also features natural gas and a convenient eat-in kitchen nook area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Bird Bay Golf Course
618 BIRD BAY DRIVE S
618 Bird Bay Br S, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Special offer for a perfect SHORT TERM vacation at an affordable price! Beautiful 2nd floor Condo Unit with all amenities in Venice and close to beaches and the ocean. Golf course on premise. Beautiful heated pool, tennis courts, library, etc.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Venice
512 W VENICE AVENUE
512 West Venice Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
965 sqft
Penthouse in downtown Venice Island! Enjoy the beautiful views from your 7th floor screened lanai! Amazing location nestled between the beach and downtown.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Venice
220 SANTA MARIA STREET
220 Santa Maria Street, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1013 sqft
Winter in Florida, this seasonal rental is available now through the 2021 Season. Enjoy Paradise in this 2 bed 2 bath condo on the island of Venice.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
300 BASE AVENUE E
300 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
716 sqft
Island life at its best, walk to the beach or the pier at Sharkey's from your fully furnished two bed, ground floor condo.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Venice
1255 TARPON CENTER DRIVE
1255 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
867 sqft
On the Gulf of Mexico, check out this Seasonal Rental, beautiful Island of Venice Condo on the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy views of the Gulf and the Bay from your 6th floor lanai in this 2 bed 2 bath condo. Completely remodeled in 2019.

July 2020 Venice Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Venice Rent Report. Venice rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Venice rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Venice rents declined slightly over the past month

Venice rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Venice stand at $1,043 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,340 for a two-bedroom. Venice's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Venice, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Venice rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Venice, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Venice is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Venice's median two-bedroom rent of $1,340 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Venice's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Venice than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Venice.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

