Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

162 Luxury Apartments for rent in Venice, FL

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Venice
528 Barcelona Ave. #214
528 Barcelona Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
793 sqft
2021 Season Availability January – April: $3,100/mo (3 month minimum) - Seasonal Availability $3100/mon - Available Jan 2021 to April 2021 (3 month minimum) This charming Condo on Venice Island is the perfect number of blocks from Venice Beach to

1 of 33

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
416 Sunset Dr
416 Sunset Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2516 sqft
Enjoy the good life at this Venice Island 3 bed, 4.5 bath, pool home with private beach access to the Gulf of Mexico. This home really shows off opulence at it's best.

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Golden Beach
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
One of the best features to this unit is the location and community! With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Venetian Golf And River Club
127 Valenza Loop
127 Valenza Loop, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2638 sqft
Executive Short Term Rental Home with Pool and Spa in the Venetian Golf and River Club community! - 2020 Short term Executive Rental available with 3+ month 2021 SEASON BOOKED This Luxury Executive Seasonal Short term Single Family Home

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Venetian Golf And River Club
106 Lerida Court
106 Lerida Court, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1743 sqft
SEASONAL/SHORT TERM-GATED GOLF COMMUNITY - NOKOMIS - Come see this 2/2 single family home in the gated, upscale community of Venetian Golf & River Club. Nice lake views to enjoy while relaxing or grilling your dinner on a spacious screened lanai.

1 of 39

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3314 sqft
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.

1 of 56

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1459 Strada D Argento
1459 Strada D Argento, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1602 sqft
Bright single family home with pool overlooking golf course - RENTED Jan, Feb March and April 2020 This bright newly updated 2 bedrooms 2 bath pool home .

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Venetian Golf And River Club
110 Rimini Way
110 Rimini Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2350 sqft
2021 Season BOOKED.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
504 BEATRICE STREET
504 Beatrice Street, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1206 sqft
Escape to the perfect Venice Island beach house where the Ocean breeze invites you into her beautifully landscaped tropical paradise. Located just a 5 minute stroll from the beach and .

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:46am
1 Unit Available
Venice
1150 Tarpon Center Drive
1150 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1238 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1500; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $3000.00; IMRID23751

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
900 GARDENS EDGE DRIVE
900 Gardens Edge Dr 914, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1235 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is a light and bright 1st floor unit. Fully furnished and turnkey ready for your vacation! It features an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, crown molding, tray ceilings and screened in porch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Venice
220 SANTA MARIA STREET
220 Santa Maria Street, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1013 sqft
Winter in Florida, this seasonal rental is available now through the 2021 Season. Enjoy Paradise in this 2 bed 2 bath condo on the island of Venice.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Venice
1255 TARPON CENTER DRIVE
1255 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
867 sqft
On the Gulf of Mexico, check out this Seasonal Rental, beautiful Island of Venice Condo on the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy views of the Gulf and the Bay from your 6th floor lanai in this 2 bed 2 bath condo. Completely remodeled in 2019.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD
255 Maraviya Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1832 sqft
Brand NEW home ,fully furnished, beautiful spacious 2 bedrooms plus a Spacious den/office, 2 bath home.with a 2 car garage located at the amenity rich nokomis community of the TOSCANA ISLES.

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Venice
525 PARKDALE
525 Parkdale Mews, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
977 sqft
Trade in those heels and ties for shorts and flops and get away for a rejuvenating retreat on quaint Venice Island.

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Capri Isles
1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
1340 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1105 sqft
Avail April 2020 through December 2020. Booked Season 2021. Villa with Golf Course Views, Capri Isles area - 2.5 miles to Venice Island. The community of Palm Villas offers this Turn-Key Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Den stand-alone Villa.

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
104 PRESERVE PLACE
104 Preserve Place, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1525 sqft
RENTED July-October 2020 & Feb-April 2021. Minimum 3 month lease required by HOA. 2006 built villa in in the Pinebrook Preserve in Nokomis.

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Capri Isles
2600 RAVINIA CIRCLE
2600 Ravinia Circle, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1439 sqft
Views of the golf course and a pond make this a relaxing setting.This newly furnished condo is tastefully decorated. It has two bedrooms with Queen size beds and the third is set up as a den with a sofa bed.

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Capri Isles
928 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
928 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1012 sqft
This condo is a beautifully decorated and maintained two bedroom two bath unit with a carport and guest parking. Golfview amenities consist of a heated pool, shuffleboard court, clubhouse and gazebo.

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Capri Isles
814 CAPRI ISLES BLVD, UNIT 224
814 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1310 sqft
Great view from this 2nd floor condo overlooking golf course, large pool and lake. Views from all rooms, even kitchen. Conveniently situated near golf course, shopping, medical care, restaurants and only 2 1/2 miles to the beach.

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Capri Isles
1211 CAPRI ISLES BLVD #114
1211 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
This condo is a lovely two bedroom, two bath unit with a very pleasant view overlooking a small lake. Nicely decorated and furnished it has new carpeting, granite countertops and all new kitchen appliances .

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Capri Isles
1332 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
1332 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1477 sqft
A lovely detached villa overlooking the twelfth fairway of Capri Isles Golf Course. Two bedrooms, two baths, den and two car garage. Kitchen equipped with all new appliances. Formal dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE
1440 Brenner Park Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2325 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON FOR $2400 PER MONTH. An outstanding home in a lovely neighborhood.

July 2020 Venice Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Venice Rent Report. Venice rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Venice rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Venice rents declined slightly over the past month

Venice rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Venice stand at $1,043 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,340 for a two-bedroom. Venice's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Venice, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Venice rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Venice, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Venice is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Venice's median two-bedroom rent of $1,340 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Venice's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Venice than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Venice.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

