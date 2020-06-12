Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:42 AM

111 Furnished Apartments for rent in Venice, FL

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
205 Cipriani Way
205 Cipriani Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2135 sqft
Venetian Golf & River Club Single family Home with Heated Pool and Spa (2020 Off Season Available) - 2021 Season: (BOOKED Jan - April) Off Season: Available $2000/month (Booked June - July) New Seasonal listing! Come spend the 2020 Season in this

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
110 Rimini Way
110 Rimini Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2350 sqft
2021 Season BOOKED.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
102 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
102 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
Annual, turnkey furnished. This charming two bedroom , two bath condo, with elevator access, is located near shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. Just a short drive to Venice Beach or Venice Downtown.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bird Bay Golf Course
1 Unit Available
618 BIRD BAY DRIVE S
618 Bird Bay Br S, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Special offer for a perfect SHORT TERM vacation at an affordable price! Beautiful 2nd floor Condo Unit with all amenities in Venice and close to beaches and the ocean. Golf course on premise. Beautiful heated pool, tennis courts, library, etc.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
900 GARDENS EDGE DRIVE
900 Gardens Edge Dr 914, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1235 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is a light and bright 1st floor unit. Fully furnished and turnkey ready for your vacation! It features an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, crown molding, tray ceilings and screened in porch.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
675 POND WILLOW LANE
675 Pond Willow Lane, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2055 sqft
RESERVE NOW FOR 2021- Luxury lake view pool home on Sawgrass Golf Course awaits a winter resident. Flowing floor plan, comfortably furnished with everything needed to make your stay enjoyable.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
633 ALHAMBRA ROAD
633 Alhambra Road, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
912 sqft
Annual lease only! Welcome to Paradise! Beautiful GULF FRONT WATER VIEW in this 7th floor condo at Venice Sands! Screened in lanai overlooking the beach and sunset each evening. Updated kitchen and bath, tile throughout main living area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
1 Unit Available
1714 Fountain View Circle
1714 Fountain View Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1468 sqft
Lovely and serene Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage lakefront villa setting with South front exposure. Spectacular location, directly across the street from the community pool, center and mailboxes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
300 BASE AVENUE E
300 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
716 sqft
Island life at its best, walk to the beach or the pier at Sharkey's from your fully furnished two bed, ground floor condo.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
620 FLAMINGO DRIVE
620 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
792 sqft
SEASONAL ONLY , Walk to Golden beach , PRIVATE DEEDED BEACH ACCESS!! This Venice island second floor 2 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms condo is located right on Venice island and close to Golden beach with private access.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
255 MARAVIYA BOULEVARD
255 Maraviya Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1832 sqft
Brand NEW home ,fully furnished, beautiful spacious 2 bedrooms plus a Spacious den/office, 2 bath home.with a 2 car garage located at the amenity rich nokomis community of the TOSCANA ISLES.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Capri Isles
1 Unit Available
1340 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
1340 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1105 sqft
Avail April 2020 through December 2020. Booked Season 2021. Villa with Golf Course Views, Capri Isles area - 2.5 miles to Venice Island. The community of Palm Villas offers this Turn-Key Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Den stand-alone Villa.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Capri Isles
1 Unit Available
2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE
2400 Ravinia Circle, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1439 sqft
Very well maintained, clean, FULLY FURNISHED, 2 bed room, 2 full bath condo on first floor. Very roomy Master Suite. Nice den/office (or third bedroom) to get some work done or relax.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Capri Isles
1 Unit Available
2600 RAVINIA CIRCLE
2600 Ravinia Circle, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1439 sqft
Views of the golf course and a pond make this a relaxing setting.This newly furnished condo is tastefully decorated. It has two bedrooms with Queen size beds and the third is set up as a den with a sofa bed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Capri Isles
1 Unit Available
1211 CAPRI ISLES BLVD #114
1211 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
This condo is a lovely two bedroom, two bath unit with a very pleasant view overlooking a small lake. Nicely decorated and furnished it has new carpeting, granite countertops and all new kitchen appliances .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE
1440 Brenner Park Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2325 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON FOR $2400 PER MONTH. An outstanding home in a lovely neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Venice

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
420 MISSION TRAIL E
420 Mission Trail East, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1064 sqft
Available MAY through DECEMBER, enjoy this turn key furnished ground floor condo in Mission Lakes at off-season rates. All new flooring in this beautiful condo with lake view, 2 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer and carport.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
316 GLEN OAK ROAD
316 Glen Oak Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
Seasonal Rental now Available! Beautifully remodeled furnished home with high-end modern leather furnishings throughout. Waterproof plank flooring and freshly painted in designer colors.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
255 MISSION TRAIL S
255 Mission Trail South, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1064 sqft
Available April 2020 on... Centrally located to the Island. Turn-Key Furnished End Unit, this second floor two bedrooms, two bath condo invites you to the Florida Lifestyle. The kitchen features Wood Cabinets and newer appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Venice

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pelican Pointe
1 Unit Available
629 Back Nine Drive
629 Back Nine Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
2021 Season Available: Jan, Feb March, April $3200/month- Pelican Point Villa! - 2021 Season available for 3 month bookings ($3,200/mo) 2020 Off Season $1600/mo Now Available as Annual Furnished $1500/mon (PLUS UTILITIES) Darling Two bedroom Two

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
131 Wayforest Drive
131 Wayforest Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2023 sqft
For the 2021 SEASON: January, February & March $5,500/mo - INCLUDES GOLF!) .

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 Stone Briar Creek Drive
309 Stone Briar Creek Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3400 sqft
Courtyard private pool Golf club Gulf of Florida - Property Id: 265831 Immaculately clean very private courtyard stunning house with the 3 beds and 3 and 1/2 bath with an extra room and very large kitchen in a very quiet and safe neighborhood

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
11605 GARESSIO LANE
11605 Garessio Lane, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1534 sqft
SARASOTA'S THE ISLES ON PALMER RANCH is a wonderful community to stay awhile. Great location close to the Siesta Key Beaches and minutes to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12527 FELICE DRIVE
12527 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1416 sqft
Delightfully furnished and clean, this light and airy and practically new villa will make you feel right at home. There are two bedrooms available (third is private storage).

June 2020 Venice Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Venice Rent Report. Venice rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Venice rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Venice rents increased slightly over the past month

Venice rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Venice stand at $1,045 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,342 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Venice's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Venice, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Venice rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Venice, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Venice is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Venice's median two-bedroom rent of $1,342 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.9% increase in Venice.
    • While Venice's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Venice than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Venice.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

