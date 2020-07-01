All apartments in University Park
3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY

3231 Southwest 98th Avenue · (305) 546-5132
Location

3231 Southwest 98th Avenue, University Park, FL 33165
University Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Pool Cottage · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Westchester 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY. Available approx Aug 1st 2020. Rent incl pool & yard, electric, water & sewer, Cable TV, Internet, 1 gated parking space, gated, private entry, normal garbage collection & real estate taxes. This modern, upgraded, updated cottage in the Suburbs features a living-dining w/fully equipped Eat-In Kitchen, refrigerator, range, microwave, wood cabinets, granite counters & washer-dryer combo all for your exclusive use. Separate Bedroom w/modern bathroom, walk-in closet and fully air-conditioned. Direct Pool & back-yard access & view. Landlord requires 1st mo rent + 2 mos refundable security deposit, good credit-national background-eviction-income-references checks at Tenant's NON-REF $51/adult expense prior to finalizing the 1 Yr Lease. Hurry, Call Today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY have any available units?
3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY have?
Some of 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY currently offering any rent specials?
3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY pet-friendly?
No, 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY offer parking?
Yes, 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY offers parking.
Does 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY have a pool?
Yes, 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY has a pool.
Does 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY have accessible units?
No, 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY has units with air conditioning.
