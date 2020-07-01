3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY

Amenities
Westchester 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY. Available approx Aug 1st 2020. Rent incl pool & yard, electric, water & sewer, Cable TV, Internet, 1 gated parking space, gated, private entry, normal garbage collection & real estate taxes. This modern, upgraded, updated cottage in the Suburbs features a living-dining w/fully equipped Eat-In Kitchen, refrigerator, range, microwave, wood cabinets, granite counters & washer-dryer combo all for your exclusive use. Separate Bedroom w/modern bathroom, walk-in closet and fully air-conditioned. Direct Pool & back-yard access & view. Landlord requires 1st mo rent + 2 mos refundable security deposit, good credit-national background-eviction-income-references checks at Tenant's NON-REF $51/adult expense prior to finalizing the 1 Yr Lease. Hurry, Call Today