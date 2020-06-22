All apartments in Trinity
1506 Lenton Rose Court

1506 Lenton Rose Court · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Lenton Rose Court, Trinity, FL 34655
Thousand Oaks East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Lenton Rose Court have any available units?
1506 Lenton Rose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
Is 1506 Lenton Rose Court currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Lenton Rose Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Lenton Rose Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 Lenton Rose Court is pet friendly.
Does 1506 Lenton Rose Court offer parking?
No, 1506 Lenton Rose Court does not offer parking.
Does 1506 Lenton Rose Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Lenton Rose Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Lenton Rose Court have a pool?
No, 1506 Lenton Rose Court does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Lenton Rose Court have accessible units?
No, 1506 Lenton Rose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Lenton Rose Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Lenton Rose Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Lenton Rose Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 Lenton Rose Court does not have units with air conditioning.
